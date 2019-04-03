Talor and Sini to drive to drive the Solaris Camaro

Solaris Motorsport will field an international line up in its 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series campaign, the second one for the Italian team. Francesco Sini, driving of the Pescara-based team since the very beginning, will go for the top spots in the ELITE 1 Division, while the young Israeli driver Naveh Talor, after several years of karting and two national titles, will make his car racing debut in the ELITE 2 Division.



"Since my first Euro NASCAR test at Franciacorta during the Recruitment Days, I understood that this series would be my future. The awesome engine power, the huge brakes and the intense challenge to be in sync with the car convinced me to take on this adventure," said Talor, who lived in the US for 8 years and is now majoring in Electronics. A two times Israeli karting champion, Talor is focused on the his new challenge: "I'm a big fan of the series, Alon Day's success was a big push for me to join in on the fun as a fellow Israeli and try to bring more pride to our small country. To have the chance to race with Solaris Motorsport and to have an expert driver as Francesco alongside me makes me confident about the season. I want to thank the whole team and my parents for this great opportunity. I'll push as much as I can in order to conquer the podium as often as I can."



"Fist of all I want to welcome Naveh in our team, his arrival is the result of the good things we did last year," commented Francesco Sini, who is looking to best the third place he conquered in the 2019 NASCAR GP UK at Brands Hatch. "We will be working on many new things, from new shocks to new tyres, it will be a new challenge but we can start from the data collected in our first Euro NASCAR campaign. The level of the series has grown again with new great drivers and important teams. There will be many drivers fighting for the podium, we want to be part of this great battle. Naveh’s arrival will be a great incentive for us. I can't wait for Valencia, in just a few days and engines will be roaring again!"



The 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off at Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo on April 13-14th, when 33 Euro NASCAR cars will launch another season of Pure Racing.

NASCAR Euro Series PR