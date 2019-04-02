ROC Solid and ECR Engines To Build Hope for Winston-Salem Girl Fighting Cancer

On Tuesday, April 9, volunteers from Roc Solid Foundation and ECR Engines will build hope for 4-year-old Gracie Belanger from Winston-Salem, NC by surprising her with a brand new playset in her backyard. Gracie has been fighting a type of brain cancer (Neurofibromatosis) at Brenner Children's Hospital.

Early that morning, the volunteers will gather at the Belanger's home (4241 Compton Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107) and construct the playset while Gracie and her family are taken by limo to breakfast and an activity of her choice. They will return home promptly at 12:30 p.m., at which time Gracie will see her new playset for the first time. A backyard picnic with the family and volunteers will follow the "reveal."

"When the opportunity was presented to ECR to be a part of building a brand new playset for Gracie, we gratefully accepted," said Richie Gilmore, President of ECR Engines. "We look forward to this team building experience. After going through the building process last year and seeing the look on a child's face as proof that you can change a life for the better, even if it's only for one day and give them hope, it is the greatest feeling for us as a team."

Roc Solid Foundation builds hope for kids fighting cancer through the power of play. The organization is best known for its two major initiatives: surprising kids with brand new playsets in their backyards and providing Roc Solid Ready Bags to families when they first hear the devastating news that their child has cancer.

"The treatments these kids undergo are intense, leaving them with little time and energy to enjoy playing like most kids do on a daily basis," says Eric Newman, Roc Solid Foundation founder. "It's our goal to give hope to these children by allowing them to be carefree for the day - to not think about cancer for a day - and the smiles we see make it all worthwhile."

ECR Engines PR