Central California’s Eberle Winery named Official Vintner of West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame

The award-winning Eberle Winery has been named the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame’s official vintner.



The Paso Robles, Calif. winery, which received the prestigious Robert Mondavi Hospitality Award in early March, will provide a selection of its finest vintages to dinner guests at the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame’s June 20 induction ceremonies, presented by Gateway Motorsports Park, at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.



“The Hall is extremely pleased to welcome aboard Eberle, not only a fine vintner based in a beautiful part of California but wonderful people to partner with us as they become the Official Wine of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame,” said Ken Clapp, West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame chairman and CEO. “We look forward to a long and tasteful relationship with Eberle.”



“On our end,” says winery owner Gary Eberle, “this was a fantastic opportunity to get our wines in front of an audience that represents some of the best names in stock car racing. We strive to be the best in our industry and we know members of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame have that same passion as well.”



Eberle, established in 1979, is a family-owned business headed by Gary Eberle, a Pittsburgh-area native and onetime defensive football star at Penn State University. He holds degrees from Penn State and Louisiana State University, awards as a National Science Fellow and an enology doctorate from University of California Davis.



The Estrella River winery and tasting room was the first from San Luis Obispo County to distribute nationally. Eberle also was the first to produce a 100 percent Syrah in the United States. Wine Spectator magazine proclaimed him as the “Johnny Appleseed of Syrah” in the 1990s as virtually all of the Syrah grown in the U.S. come from Eberle’s cuttings.



Eberle offers an array of limited production wines including: Chardonnay, Viognier, Cotes-du-Robles Blanc, Muscat Canelli, Zinfandel, Syrah, Cotes-du-Robles Rouge and its flagship, Cabernet Sauvignon. Its tasting room located on Highway 46 east of Paso Robles, continues to offer no charge sampling to its guests.



The winery can be found on the Internet and at Instagram at eberlewinery.com. Follow on Twitter @EberleBoar. Eberle’s telephone number is 805-238-9607.



June’s West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame inductions are the 16th to be held since the organization’s creation in 2001. Its six announced enshrinees are NASCAR team owners Gary Bechtel and Bob Bruncati; Joe Gibbs Racing President J.D. Gibbs; four-time NASCAR premier series champion Jeff Gordon; NASCAR weekly series national champion Doug McCoun and NASCAR K&N Pro Series champion Eric Norris.



An additional five Heritage inductees – industry figures from the pre-1971 era – will be announced in early April. The induction ceremonies kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West weekend at nearby Sonoma Raceway.



For additional information about the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame, please visit WestCoastStockCarHallofFame. com.

West Coast Stock Car HOF PR