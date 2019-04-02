Yamaha XTReme Terrain Challenge Returns to Loretta Lynn Ranch October 4-6

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the second-annual XTReme Terrain Challenge (XTR Challenge) for Yamaha owners and families will be held this October 4 through 6 at the famous Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Designed for fun with formidable off-roading trails and obstacles, the XTR Challenge brings extreme drivers, riders, and weekend warriors together for great behind-the-wheel action and excitement. Drivers and spectators will experience a weekend of camping and entertainment with friends, family, and fellow Yamaha adventure-seekers.

“Last year’s XTR Challenge proved Yamaha Side-by-Sides are up to the task of attacking some serious trail challenges, and that Yamaha customers are some of the best folks to spend a weekend with,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports group marketing manager. “We’re looking forward to building on the excitement and momentum from last year by adding a new ATV class, some new features to the course, as well as even more fun and activities for everyone attending.”

The debut event in 2018 featured an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road YXZ1000R and Wolverine Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles and owners to the test. This year Yamaha plans to enhance the already exhilarating event, continuing the excitement for Yamaha SxS customers and even adding a brand-new Grizzly class to the lineup.

Entries for XTR Challenge participants is limited, with returning alumni from the inaugural event receiving guaranteed entry. More announcements, details and registration information will be released soon.