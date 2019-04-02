Yamaha XTReme Terrain Challenge Returns to Loretta Lynn Ranch October 4-6

02 Apr 2019
Racing News
43 times
Yamaha XTReme Terrain Challenge Returns to Loretta Lynn Ranch October 4-6

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the second-annual XTReme Terrain Challenge (XTR Challenge) for Yamaha owners and families will be held this October 4 through 6 at the famous Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Designed for fun with formidable off-roading trails and obstacles, the XTR Challenge brings extreme drivers, riders, and weekend warriors together for great behind-the-wheel action and excitement. Drivers and spectators will experience a weekend of camping and entertainment with friends, family, and fellow Yamaha adventure-seekers.

“Last year’s XTR Challenge proved Yamaha Side-by-Sides are up to the task of attacking some serious trail challenges, and that Yamaha customers are some of the best folks to spend a weekend with,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports group marketing manager. “We’re looking forward to building on the excitement and momentum from last year by adding a new ATV class, some new features to the course, as well as even more fun and activities for everyone attending.”

The debut event in 2018 featured an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road YXZ1000R and Wolverine Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles and owners to the test. This year Yamaha plans to enhance the already exhilarating event, continuing the excitement for Yamaha SxS customers and even adding a brand-new Grizzly class to the lineup.

Entries for XTR Challenge participants is limited, with returning alumni from the inaugural event receiving guaranteed entry. More announcements, details and registration information will be released soon. In the meantime, stay up to date on the latest news at YamahaOutdoors.com, as well as by following Yamaha Outdoors on social media at Facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors, Twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors, and Instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors. Find Yamaha Outdoors on YouTube, or search the following hashtags on all platforms:  #Yamaha #XTRChallenge #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #WolverineX2 #WolverineX4 #YXZ1000R #YamahaGrizzly #AssembledInUSA

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Preview: Barber Motorsports Park Dodgers owner Bobby Patton leads Trophy Truck Spec team into action for SCORE opener »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline