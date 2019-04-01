Joe Graf Jr. using Daytona misfortune to bring awareness to plastic bag epidemic

Misfortune can turn into opportunity.



And that sentiment couldn’t be truer for ARCA Menards Series driver Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr.).



In his sophomore season driving for Chad Bryant Racing (CBR), Graf Jr. made his superspeedway debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway driving the No. 77 EAT SLEEP RACE Ford Fusion.



While maneuvering his way towards the front of the race in the season-opening Lucas Oil 200 -– a plastic bag from the grandstands found itself on the grille of Graf’s Ford Fusion which subsequently led to his race car overheating and ruining the opportunity to win his second career victory.



Instead of placing blame on the hardship, Graf Jr. has elected to raise awareness about the consequences of plastic bags and the encouragement of using reusable shopping bags.



To help with his mission, Graf and his sponsor EAT SLEEP RACE recently launched a contest where anyone can visit EATSLEEPRace.com/win to enter a chance to win $1,000 cash in a reusable shopping bag as a promise to educate and evaluate.



The team has also created a humorous video surrounding the episode at Daytona mixed of interesting facts and tidbits about the ongoing epidemic.



“It was unfortunate what we had to experience at Daytona, but this is a prime opportunity for us to turn a negative into a positive thanks to my sponsor EAT SLEEP RACE,” offered Joe Graf Jr. “Who couldn’t use $1,000 to help with their every day needs all with a vow to help spread our message. It’s a win-win for everyone.”



Graf Jr. will announce the winner of the contest next month at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where the 20-year-old returns to the 2.66-mile superspeedway after drafting into the spotlight by being a part of the closest finish in the series’ 66-year history – crossing the start-finish line in a dead heat against competitor Zane Smith.



Graf Jr. lost the race by 0.0029 seconds, a photo finish.



The winner does not need to be present to win and no purchase is necessary. For more on Joe Graf Jr, please like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.) and follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and visit his brand new website at JoeGrafJr.com.



For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace). Also, visit the new ChadBryantRacing.com.



CBR PR