Logan Seavey Wins Back-To-Back National Midget Racing Titles

Toyota driver Logan Seavey collected his second national midget series championship, winning the USAC P1 Insurance National Midget League title ahead of Ventura Raceway’s Turkey Night on Thursday night.

“Not too long ago, I didn’t have a midget ride and here we are with the best team in the world in Keith Kunz Motorsports, winning the USAC championship,” said Seavey.

A Toyota Racing development driver, Seavey captured three victories this season, establishing a 137-point advantage over second place Brady Bacon in the standings to clinch the USAC championship a year after winning the 2017 POWRi Lucas Oil Racing Series title.

“Logan is a very talented racer who has quickly become a driver to watch in American motorsports,” said Laura Pierce, motorsports general manager for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Not only has he captured his second championship, but he also made his Truck Series and ARCA debut this year, contending for wins in both series. Everyone at Toyota is looking forward to seeing what’s next for Logan in the 2019 season.”

In his first season racing for Toyota-powered Keith Kunz Motorsports, Seavey collected nine national midget feature wins (three USAC and six POWRi) and won POWRi’s Illinois Midget Week. Earlier this year, he also made his first-career series starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series, where he captured his first ARCA victory at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

Toyota drivers amassed 39 national midget feature wins in 2018 and clinched both the USAC and POWRi championships for the fifth time in the manufacturer’s history. Seavey is the sixth Toyota driver to win a USAC driver’s championship, joining Spencer Bayston (2017), Tanner Thorson (2016), Tracy Hines (2015), Rico Abreu (2014) and Christopher Bell (2013).

Toyota Racing PR