Sprint Car Standout Brian Montieth Set For Action In Indoor Dirt Racing Action At Trenton, NJ

Known affectionately as 'The Edge', Brian Montieth of Phoenixville, PA, will be looking to add another jewel in his racing crown in the December 13-15 East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals Fueled By VP Race Fuels race at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ.

Montieth, who was an entrant in the inaugural East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals, will be returning to drive a 600cc Micro owned by Tom Fraschetta of King Of Prussia, PA, the same owner Montieth raced for in 2017.

The difference is that the team was assembled at the last minute a year ago; this year Montieth and Fraschetta have a notebook to build upon. Montieth will also have a teammate this year, in Erick Rudolph, who is making his first Indoor appearance on Dirt after dominating the concrete Indoor ovals as a three time Series champion.

Montieth and Rudolph will be in anticipation of the same lighting fast, smooth dustless track conditions that prevailed at last year’s critically acclaimed first East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals.

The entry list for the Indoor Dirt Nationals has been filled with 120 race teams clamoring for the chance to run on the indoor dirt.

Prominent entrants include Tim Buckwalter, of Douglassville, PA, will be driving a No. 71 fielded by Greth Racing and his cousin Steve Buckwalter, from Royersford, PA, who will go to post in Royalton Racing No. 74.

In last year’s inaugural East Coast Dirt Nationals, Tim Buckwalter raced his way to a hard earned fourth place finish. Steve Buckwalter was ultra-competitive as well but failed to transfer out of his B-Main to make the feature.

The First Annual East Coast Dirt Car Nationals was won by 36-year-old Staten Island, N.Y. resident Whitey Kidd, III who executed made a late race pass on Alex Bright to win the thriller over Brian Carber, Tim Buckwalter and Austin Quick. Each of the top five finishers have filed entries for the second running.

This year’s schedule calls for heat races with passing points and four A-qualifier feature races for split fields on both Thursday and Friday night. On Saturday, with all 120 cars on hand, Alphabet mains are scheduled, with racers having the opportunity to advance from G, F, E, D, C, and B, will precede the 50 lap A-Main paying $5,000 to win. Racing will start at 7 PM on Thursday and Friday, 5 PM on Saturday.

The CURE Insurance Arena itself has undergone a makeover from floor to ceiling to enhance the viewing experience for race fans at this year’s Nationals. The goal has been to make the arena one of finest in the state.

Information, including ticket and hotel links, is available at indoorautoracing.com. Other information and select tickets are available by calling the series office during regular working hours at 609-888-3618.

