DGR-Crosley, Dippel Part Ways Prior to K&N East Season Finale

DGR-Crosley announced today that they have parted ways with Tyler Dippel ahead of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East finale at Dover International Speedway.

"After much internal discussion following the race at New Hampshire [Motor Speedway], we agreed that parting ways was the right decision for all parties involved," said team co-owner David Gilliland. "Tyler has been an integral part of our program this year and we thank him for his contribution to our growth and success. We wish him and his family nothing but the best going forward."

In 11 races with the team Dippel earned a win, five top-five finishes and currently sits second in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East point standings.

A replacement driver for the No. 54 Toyota Camry has yet to be named.

DGR Crosley PR