Entries Top 100 for Trenton Indoor Micro Dirt Nationals, Tickets on Sale

The phenomenon that is the Trenton Indoor Dirt Nationals just keeps on getting bigger with over 100 of the 600cc wingless Micro Sprint entries already confirmed for the expanded three days of racing. The second annual event, sponsored by Oliver Communications Group, Hoosier Racing Tires, and VP Racing Fuels will again be held at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J. with racing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night December 13th – 15th.

Tickets for the Thursday and Friday split nights of preliminary qualifying races and Saturday’s main-event night are now on sale one-line or at the stadium box office. Racing will start at 7 PM on Thursday and Friday, 5 PM on Saturday.

The massive Micro Sprint field will be split in half for Thursday and Friday evening programs. All cars will compete during Saturday’s main event program. The Thursday and Friday events will feature heat races and A-Qualifier main events. The top two finishers in each feature will go directly into Saturday, December 15th main event. Points earned throughout each night programs will be used to lineup alphabet mains for Saturday night’s main event program.

Promoter Len Sammons emphasized that the limit of 120 entries, due to the physical limitations of the arena, is absolute. A list of what drivers are presently competing each night is posted and will be updated as they are received at indoorautoracing.com.

The Thursday program will also feature Slingshot competition, consisting of two heats and a 20-lap main event. Friday’s support class will be the Champ Karts running a similar program. The top 20 drivers in the 2017 Indoor Auto Racing Series have been invited to the Slingshot and Champ Kart invitational event. Additional entries, if needed, will fill in the 20 spots.

A range of different price tickets are available for the three days. Thursday will feature $15 adult general admission with children under 12 just $5.

On Friday and Saturday lower and upper level reserve seats are offered. General admission upper-level seating, where children are admitted for just $5, is available as a less costly alternative without the guarantee of specific seats. Front row or suite tickets are available Friday and Saturday. A special pit area tour prior to the start of racing action is a bonus for those premium seats on Saturday.

Tickets are also on sale for the 2019 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Racing Fuels opener on the concrete floor of Allentown’s PPL Center on Friday and Saturday January 4th and 5th. The series then stops in Atlantic City, N.J.’s Boardwalk Hall on January 25-26, 2019.

On-line ticket links for all Indoor Racing Series events, host hotel room deals, entry blanks and rules are available at indoorautoracing.com. Event sponsorship opportunities and other information is available by calling the series office at 609-888-3618 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

AARN PR