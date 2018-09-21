The NASCAR Foundation Partners with Feed the Children to Aid Hurricane Florence Victims

The NASCAR Foundation today announced that it has partnered with Feed the Children to provide aid and relief to the victims of Hurricane Florence. As a result, trucks filled with food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies are deployed in needed areas beginning with Belhaven, NC.

The NASCAR Foundation has also launched a Hurricane Disaster Relief donation page that provides NASCAR Nation with one place to band together and make donations to the many affected by Florence and its aftermath. One-hundred percent of the financial contributions made at www.nascarfoundation.org/hurricane will be used toward storm relief efforts.

“Many in the Carolinas are still suffering and our hearts go out to all of the victims of Hurricane Florence,” said NASCAR Vice Chairman and The NASCAR Foundation Board Chairman and President Mike Helton. “Feed the Children is a great organization that gets much-needed food and supplies to those impacted by natural disasters. "We encourage all of the NASCAR Family to lend a hand in any way they can. Whether it's by volunteering, donating or helping spread the word through social media…Every effort helps!”

“We are committed to helping those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Florence in their recovery efforts,” said John Ricketts, Director of Disaster Services at Feed the Children. “We continue to work with our partners, like NASCAR, to distribute much-needed food and supplies. We are calling on communities and partners across the U.S to help our neighbors in their time of need.”

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 to Host Special

On Wed., Sept. 26, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will dedicate the 10 a.m. ET hour during “The Morning Drive” to help encourage donations and raise awareness for the victims of the storm and highlight the efforts of the industry as well as The NASCAR Foundation. Hosts Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone will speak with an assortment of special guests.

Industry Also Joining Relief Effort

Today’s announcement complements work already underway across the NASCAR industry. For example, Brad and Paige Keselowski are collecting donations that will be used toward the purchase of fuel for first responders. Krissie Newman sent a fleet of trucks to help rescue and relocate pets. Brett Moffitt is hosting a fundraising campaign where one lucky donor will receive a trip for two to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series finale in Miami.

In addition, several tracks in the southeast are opening campgrounds for those displaced by the storm including Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

As far north as the Granite State, NASCAR fans are pitching in to help. The touring series will be collecting supplies during the three races being held this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. These items will be combined with a collection of supplies from NASCAR and Roush Yates Engines employees in the Greater Charlotte area and Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) will be delivering them to Goldsboro, NC, to provide aid to the five surrounding counties. Additionally, MRO – along with the Waltrip Bros Charity Championship – will deliver trucks from Feed the Children to Jacksonville, N.C., Leland, N.C., and to Camp Lejeune.

NASCAR PR