Rette Jones Racing; Van Wieringen return to New Hampshire focused and determined

Of course, with just two races remaining for Rette Jones Racing in K&N Pro Series East competition this season, Van Wieringen is eager to prove that he has adapted well to the heavier cars compared to his Late Model.

In five K&N races this season, the 20-year-old has a best finish of ninth at New Hampshire on July 21.

The Amherstburg, Ontario Canada native says he is hoping he can apply the fundamentals from the race two months ago and help him master a top-five finish in the penultimate race of the year.

“Two races left, and we have to make them count,” Van Wieringen added. “There’s no way of putting it. We’ve had some good qualifying runs – but haven’t been able to back it up with our finishes, which is what we’re here to do.

“Without a doubt, I think we can reverse that course on Saturday. Much like July, New Hampshire is a relatively short race, so we have to be on our game. Mark and I have a good feeling when it comes to our setup. I’m sure I’ll have to adjust, but the biggest benefit for me as a driver is that I don’t have to spend practice learning the track and how to negotiate it.

“Instead of working to get comfortable, we can just focus on the car and getting it faster. Hopefully, when push comes to shove on Saturday afternoon, we’re in the hunt for a spectacular finish to carry us to Dover next month.”

Rette agrees.

“I feel pretty good about this weekend,” he said. “The test on Thursday was a big plus for us. It allowed Tristan to get some more laps – but for us to get the car close to what we feel like conditions will be during the race on Saturday.

“I think we can improve on ninth and push our way into the top-five this weekend. That would be a huge boost for Tristan and an even bigger boost for us as a team to try to end the season on a high note and prepare for 2019.”

In addition to Durobyte , JRI Shocks, Huntilar Corp., Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Ford Performance and Jones Group International will serve as associate marketing partners for Saturday afternoon’s race.

The Apple Barrel 125 (125 laps | 132.25 miles) is the 13 th of 14 races on the 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule. Practice begins for the two-day show on Fri., Sept. 21 from 10:05 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. with a final practice etched in from 1:35 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later at 4:45 p.m. The race set to take the green flag on Sat., Sept. 22 as part of a double-header at approximately 1:45 p.m. The event will stream live on Fanschoice.tv, with additional television coverage on a tape-delayed basis on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) on Thurs., Sept. 27 at 6:00 p.m. All times are local (Eastern).

