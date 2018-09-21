Two EuroNASCAR drivers on track in the USA this weekend

The upcoming weekend will be an historic one for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. For the first time since the championship became the official European NASCAR series, two Euro NASCAR drivers will be racing in the United States on two different tracks against the best in the sport.



On Saturday night, reigning NWES champion Alon Day will return to the biggest stage in NASCAR, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, at Richmond Raceway to pilot the #23 BK Racing Toyota sponsored by Best Bully Sticks. The Israeli will make his first Cup start on oval at the famed 0.75-mile short track in the Federated Auto Parts 400, the second round of the 2018 Playoffs.



A few hour earlier and 600 miles away, reigning ELITE 2 Champion Thomas Ferrando will make his NASCAR K&N Pro Series East debut at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway at the wheel of the #25 Nextgen Motorsports Toyota against some of the best upcoming talents in NASCAR. The Frenchman will collect this way his prize for the 2017 ELITE 2 title and inaugurate a driver exchange that will bring Dale Quarterley to race at the NWES Circuit Zolder Finals on October 20-21.



Ferrando and Day will be the third and fourth drivers to cross the Atlantic to compete in NASCAR in North America in 2018, an all-time high for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, which provides more and more quality opportunities for its drivers to compete in the United States.



“Wow, two NWES drivers racing NASCAR in the USA the same day, including one at the highest level, is definitely another huge milestone for our organization!” said NWES President / CEO Jerome Galpin “We work very hard with our friends at NASCAR USA to multiply chances for our drivers and there will be many more to come in the future. At a time where lots of young drivers have difficulties spending high budgets for very few opportunities in GTs or formulas, this shows everybody in Europe that NASCAR is a very good option for their career ”.



Both Day and Ferrando compete in Europe in the ELITE 1 Division. After a thrilling Semi Finals weekend in Germany, the Israeli, who brought his score to 15 wins and 25 podium finishes, sits second in points by just two markers, while Ferrando, who is battling for the Junior Trophy, is currently seventh overall.



The European NASCAR Championship attracts drivers from all over the world, all willing to battle on track with the best drivers of the Old Continent. Over 20 different countries have been represented on track in 2018, including the United States thanks to NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte, who competes full-time in search of a title that would be historic and Truck Series driver Jennifer Jo Cobb, who raced in the season opener in Valencia, Spain.



Ferrando’s K&N Pro Series debut in the Apple Barrell 125 will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv on Saturday starting from 7:45 pm CET. Day’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series oval debut will be live on NBCSN on Saturday night from 1:30 am CET. The Federated Auto Parts 400 will be broadcasted in Europe through several TV partners and the NASCAR Trackpass service.

NASCAR Euro Series PR