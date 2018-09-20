NASCAR America To Air Exclusive First Listen of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Book Racing To The Finish

NASCAR America, NBCSN’s daily motorsports show, will air an exclusive first listen of NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s new book, Racing To The Finish: My Story, next Monday, September 24 at 5 p.m. ET.

The first listen will feature NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years narrating a chapter from his autobiography entitled “A Life, A Secret, and A Promise.” A first-person account, Earnhardt’s gripping book candidly brings readers through his eighteen years behind the wheel, his struggle and frustration with concussions the last several years of racing, his admiration for the woman who stood by him, and his determination to share his experience so that others don’t suffer in silence.

The full audio excerpt of the first listen will also be available on NBCSports.com’s NASCAR Talk. NBC Sports Group’s 24/7 website dedicated to up-to-the-minute news, video, and information on NASCAR drivers, teams and the motorsports industry.

Earnhardt first announced his new book, and revealed the cover, this past April during an episode of NASCAR America "Wednesdays with Dale Jr."

Racing To The Finish: My Story will be released on October 16, 2018 from the W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson. For more information click here.

