Kraus Joins DGR-Crosley for Final Two K&N East Races of Season

DGR-Crosley announced today that Derek Kraus will drive the No. 1 NAPA Auto Parts Toyota Camry for the team in the final two NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) races of the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, N.H.) and Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

The 17-year-old Stratford, Wis. native currently competes full-time in the K&N Pro Series West for Bill McAnally Racing where he sits fourth in Championship point standings with three races remaining in the 2018 season. Kraus has an impressive resume in the K&N Pro Series; in just two seasons he has collected five wins and 19 top-five finishes. Last year in his rookie season, he finished third in overall point standings and earned Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

The NASCAR Next driver has one previous start at the 1.058-mile oval in Loudon which occurred earlier this season. Kraus showed impressive speed at the 'Magic Mile' when he qualified on the Pole and earned a top-five finish.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to race for DGR-Crosley for the first time this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. I do have some track time there and I think that experience will really help us in the race. The DGR-Crosley cars were really strong in July and I know the guys will unload a good car for me this weekend."

The NKNPSE Apple Barrel 125 will be streamed live on www.fanschoice.tv on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 1:45 p.m., ET.

DGR Crosley PR