ARCA Returns to Michigan International Speedway on June 7, 2019

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will return to the Irish Hills of Michigan for the ZOMONGO 200 at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 7, 2019. The race will be the 37th ARCA event at the two-mile D-shaped oval since the series' initial race in 1980, a race in which former Michigan resident Joe Ruttman out dueled NASCAR legend Bobby Allison for the victory. It was the first of three ARCA wins for the popular Californian, who also raced in ARCA late model competition throughout the Midwest in the 1970s, notably at Flat Rock and Toledo Speedways.

After a ten-year hiatus, ARCA returned to MIS in June 1990, and has been a part of the track's annual calendar ever since. ARCA has raced in conjunction with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series, the newly-rebranded NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and even the CART Champ Car World Series over the years.

“Michigan International Speedway is ARCA’s hometown superspeedway,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Our office is located less than an hour’s drive from MIS and we take special pride in bringing the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards to the track which produces such great, competitive, high speed, multi-groove racing. The Irish Hills atmosphere is great at Michigan and we are proud to be part of the 2019 motorsports schedule at the track.”

Notable ARCA winners at Michigan include former series champions – and Michigan natives – Tracy Leslie, who won the series' return in 1990, Bob Keselowski, who won in a Chrysler in 1992, and Tim Steele, who won three times from 1996 through 2000. Other notable winners include ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel, the late Blaise Alexander, NASCAR on NBC television personality Parker Kligerman, current Cup Series drivers and former series champions Ty Dillon and Chris Buescher, defending series champion Austin Theriault, who scored his first career win at Michigan in 2014, and current ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards championship leader Sheldon Creed.

The ZOMONGO 200 will kick off Michigan International Speedway's 52nd season of racing, dating back to 1968. Other racing events on the track's schedule include the NASCAR XFINITY Series on June 8, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on June 9, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series on August 10, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on August 11.

“We are excited to host the ARCA Racing Series at Michigan International Speedway for the ZOMONGO 200 in 2019,” MIS President Rick Brenner. “The drivers always put on a great race and it adds to all we have planned for our fans during the weekend.”

For ticket information for the ZOMONGO 200 or any of the events at Michigan International Speedway, visit MISpeedway.com. For information on the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, including complete 2019 schedule information, visit ARCARacing.com.

2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule to date (dates will be added as they are confirmed):

February 9: Daytona International Speedway

June 7: Michigan International Speedway

July 19: Iowa Speedway

ARCA Racing PR