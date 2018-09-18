Solaris Motorsport and Francesco Sini grab a Top10 at Hockenheim

The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Playoff began in Germany on the iconic track of Hockenheim in front of thousands of fans came to fill the grandstands and enjoy all the typical NASCAR show with the four races scheduled. The Solaris Motorsport Camaro enjoyed all the fans on Sunday, when Francesco Sini, after and crash and a safety car, put an impressive comeback returning from P23 to the Top10 thanks to many great manoeuvres. The German weekend saw the Pescara-based muscle car improving its performances session by session: entered in the Top 12 to fight for the Superpole, Sini ended 13th the Semi Final 1, losing the 9th due a contact, and was 10th under the checkered flag in the Semi Final 2.



"We grew up and improved our performances during all the weekend. On Friday we suffered due a setup problem, but on Sundau we had a great car. This is our first season in NASCAR, we don't have yet all the data we should need. But all the guys worked very hard and on Saturday morning we entered in the Superpole, showing a good pace in the Semi Final 1 too." commented Francesco Sini, returned to the German track 4 year later the conquest of the EuroV8 title. "During the warm up we tested some new setup solutions and they did their job also during the Sunday race. It worked very well, we had a great pace, the contact at the beginning was a pity because without it we could have tried try to reach the Top 5. In the Semi Final 2 I had a lot of fun with all those overtakes."



"We are growing race by race, we don't have so much experience with these cars but the most important thing is that we are able to improve our performance during the weekend. This means we are working in the right way. On Friday we had a lot problems, we stayed in the back, on Sunday we had a great pace that allowed us to recover half of the grid. All this experience will be very important next year, when we want to start the season fighting with the top drivers from the first race." said Roberto Sini, Solaris Motorsport Team Principal.



The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Playoffs will move now in Belgium, where the Finals will be hosted by the legendary track of Zolders on 20-21 October.

Solaris Motorsport PR