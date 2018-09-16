Ulysse Delsaux dominates Semi Final 1 in Germany

Ulysse Delsaux (#3 Tepac RDV Competition Toyota Camry) took a dominant win at the Hockenheimring in the first ELITE 2 Semi Final of the NASCAR GP Germany. The Frenchman immediately drove away after a good start and then administered his advantage while the rest of the field engaged a close battle for second.



ELITE 2: FIRST PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE | QUALIFYING | SEMI FINAL 1 RESULTS



Today’s win was the third of the season for Delsaux, who brought his career total up to five and stretched his ELITE 2 points lead over Guillaume Deflandre (#77 Memphis Racing Chevrolet Camaro).



“It’s unbelievable because I always watched the Formula One Grand Prix of Germany when I was a kid,” said Delsaux, who scored his first career pole at the German track in 2017. “It’s incredible to be here at the legendary Hockenheimring. After Tours this is another huge win in my career. I’d really like to thank my team and my fans. When I crossed the finish line I thought about my idols Jim Clark, who died here at this track in 1968, and Ayrton Senna.”



Wilfried Boucenna (#37 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang) fought his way up from fifth to second under the checkered flag.



“It was a great race and we were able to take an advantage in the early stages,” said Boucenna, who scored his fifth top-5 of the season. “We started fifth and ended up second. That is fantastic! It was a fantastic battle with my teammate Paul and I’m glad that I’ve won it. We scored important points for the championship.”



Title contender Guillaume Deflandre ended up third after chasing down Paul Guiod (#73 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang), who finished fourth. Florian Venturi (#32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang) rounded out the top-5 and won the Rookie Cup.



“I’m so happy about the result,” said Deflandre. “It wasn’t easy because of the tough competition. I sustained the pressure and I was able to to complete some good passes during the race. In the last corner I had a little bit of luck when Paul Guiod was too late on the brakes and I was able to pass him. Hopefully we can score some big points tomorrow to stay in the hunt for the championship.”



Felipe Rabello (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro) was sixth. The Brazilian had an intense battle with Justin Kunz (#46 PK Carsport Ford Mustang) for position and ended up seventh. Kenko Miura (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry) finished second in the Rookie Cup with the eighth position overall. Pierluigi Veronesi (#27 BVR Motorsport Ford Mustang) completed the Rookie Cup podium ahead of Hugo Bec (#51 RDV Competition Toyota Camry) who was tenth under the checkered flag.



Mirco Schultis (#70 Mishumotors Chevrolet SS) won the Legend Trophy by finishing 13th. Jerry de Weerdt (#78 Braxx Racing Ford Mustang) and Renzo Calcinati (#47 MRT Nocentini Ford Mustang) rounded out the Legend Trophy Podium. Carmen Boix Gil (#10 Racing Total Chevrolet SS) edged Arianna Casoli (#54 CAAL Racing Toyota Camry) in the Lady Cup.



The ELITE 2 will be back at action tomorrow at 10:40am CET. All the action will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv, Motorsport.tv, the NWES Facebook page and YouTube channel and a vast network of websites and social media profiles around the world.

NASCAR Euro Series PR