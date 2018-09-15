Zane Smith Wins ARCA General Tire Pole Award at Salem

Zane Smith (No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix/ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota) won the General Tire Pole Award for Saturday night's ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 at Salem Speedway. He turned a fast lap of 17.029 seconds/117.329 miles per hour to pick up his first pole award of the season.

"It's a great time to get our first pole of the season," he said. "We're trying to wrap up the Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge with a good finish here and at Indy. I am hoping to get a chance to move up the ladder so this might be the last time I get a chance to race on a short track with ARCA so we want to go out with a win."

Chandler Smith (No. 20 Craftsman Toyota) qualified second with a lap of 17.104/116.815 miles per hour, Michael Self (No. 55 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota) was third at 17.136/116.597, Salem spring winner Christian Eckes (No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota) was fourth at 17.214/116.068, and current championship leader Sheldon Creed (No. 28 Hardee's Toyota) rounded out the top five at 17.245/115.860.

Harrison Burton (No. 12 Dex Imaging Toyota), Will Kimmel (No. 69 FASS Diesel Fuel Systems Ford), Kaden Honeycutt (No. 43 C&S Trailers Ford), Chase Purdy (No. 8 Bama Buggies Toyota) and Jack Dossey III (No. 99 Munns Construction/Harts Auto Toyota) rounded out the top ten qualifiers.

The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 will go green at 7:15 pm ET live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring, track updates, and scanner audio for registered users.

ARCA Racing PR