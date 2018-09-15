Hezemans and Delsaux grab Semi Finals poles

Loris Hezemans (#50 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang) took his maiden ELITE 1 Division pole position in the NASCAR GP of Germany, while points leader Ulysse Delsaux will start on the pole in the ELITE 2 Division.



Hezemans clocked a lap around the legendary Hockenheimring in 1:31.517 minutes, establishing a new track record on the way to his first career pole position in what is just his fifth NASCAR start. The Dutchman also led the Junior Trophy classification.



“It is a great feeling to score my first ever pole position in Euro NASCAR,” said Hezemans, who sits seventh in points in ELITE 1. “For me it was all about tire management as we have to run both qualifying rounds on the same set of tires. I wanted to do as less laps as possible in Q1 to have the perfect tires for Superpole. Hopefully I will have a good start and I’ll manage to be quick in the first few laps.”



Reigning champion Alon Day (#54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) was 0.451 seconds slower and will start alongside Hezemans on the front row of the grid in his effort to bridge the 26-points gap separating him from points leader Frederic Gabillon (#3 Tepac RDV Compétition Ford Mustang). The Frenchman will line-up in fourth position, behind Salvador Tineo Arroyo (#56 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS).



Alex Sedgwick (#90 Braxx Racing Ford Mustang) and Alexander Graff (#77 Memphis Racing Chevrolet Camaro) took the third row, while Gianmarco Ercoli (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang), Marc Goossens (#91 Braxx Racing Ford Mustang) and Romain Iannetta (#32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang) rounded out the top-10.



NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte (#18 Yacco RDV Competition Toyota Camry) will start from the 14th place on the grid.



Kenko Miura (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry) led the Challenger Trophy in 18th place.



Delsaux fastest at his “favourite track”



Championship leader Ulysse Delsaux will start from pole position at the iconic Hockenheimring in Germany. The Frenchman clocked a lap in 1:32.856 minutes. Paul Guiod (#73 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang) will line up in second place a gap of 0.183 seconds. Justin Kunz (#46 Racing Total Ford Mustang), who recently started in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Mosport, was third with a gap of 0.734 seconds.



“It’s unbelievable because the Hockenheimring is my favourite track”, said the Frenchman, who has a great shot winning the ELITE 2 title this year. “As a kid I always watched the German Formula One Grand Prix. I trained a lot in my simulator to prepare myself as good as possible. When I grabbed the pole position I was thinking about my idols Ayrton Senna and Jim Clark. I will do my best to finish first in the races here.”



Rookie Florian Venturi (#32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang) topped the Rookie Cup standings in Qualifying by ending up fourth in front of NWES veteran Wilfried Boucenna (#37 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang). Guillaume Deflandre (#77 Memphis Racing Chevrolet Camaro) ended up sixth ahead of Kenko Miura (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry), who was the second fastest among the rookies.



Pedro Bonnet (#90 Braxx Racing Chevrolet Camaro) will start from the eighth position alongside Felipe Rabello (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro) and Finnish driver Jesse Vartiainen (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang), who rounded out the top-10 in his first ever Euro NASCAR outing.



While Mirco Schultis (#70 Mishumotors Chevrolet SS) was the fastest driver in the Legend Trophy by finishing 19th, Carmen Boix Gil (#10 Racing Total Chevrolet SS) was the fastest woman in Qualifying for the NASCAR GP Germany at the Hockenheimring.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be back at action this afternoon. While the ELITE 1 race will take place at 1:00 pm CET. The ELITE 2 race will start at 5:10 CET at Saturday. All races will be available live at Fanschoice.tv, motorsport.tv, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Facebook page, the Euro NASCAR YouTube channel and plenty of websites and social media pages around the world.

NASCAR Euro Series PR