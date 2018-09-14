WBCC, MRO and Feed The Children to Provide Disaster Relief to Hurricane Florence Victims

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas, the Waltrip Brothers Charity Championship (WBCC) and Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) are partnering with Feed The Children to provide disaster relief to affected communities in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The WBCC and MRO previously joined forces for disaster relief following Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and for Feed The Children food rig distributions, including at Fort Bragg in eastern North Carolina in 2014.

“Eastern North and South Carolina are all too familiar with the impact of hurricanes and the flooding that follows,” said Billy Mauldin, President of MRO. “It is heartbreaking to watch as these states and their wonderful people are impacted once again, so we at MRO are so grateful to Darrell and Michael Waltrip for volunteering the WBCC to help lead disaster relief efforts. So many of our NASCAR community call the Carolinas ‘home,’ and together we will rebuild and restore.”

Feed The Children is a longtime partner of the WBCC, founded by Darrell and Michael Waltrip, and MRO in joint charitable efforts across the nation.

“We are very dedicated to making sure the residents affected by Florence have the food and supplies they need to survive this potentially life-threatening storm,” said John Ricketts, Director of Disaster Services at Feed the Children. “We are working with our partners on the ground, like the Waltrip Brothers Charity Championship, to distribute supplies. We are calling on communities and partners across the U.S to help our neighbors in their time of need.”

Those wishing to donate to the disaster relief efforts may do so in any of the following manners:

· Online at www.go2mro.com

· Via text to 704-900-0775

· Via check made out to MRO/WBCC at:

5555 Concord Parkway South

Suite 405 Concord, NC 28027

*please note Hurricane Florence Relief

Fox Sports/MRO PR