Deodhar grabs second ELITE Club win of the season

Advait Deodhar (#27 BVR Motorsport Ford Mustang) grabbed his second win in the ELITE Club Division this year after grabbing the trophy in the season opener at Valencia. The Indian driver was the most consistent during the two timed sessions on Friday at the famous Hockenheimring, Germany. Next up for Deodhar is his second event in the ELITE 2 Division on the #99 Dexwet DF1 Racing Chevy before going for the ELITE Club title in Zolder.



“We had a lot of pressure because we lost in Italy by the closest margin and we needed a win over here,” said Deodhar. “It was not easy because we had to be really fast and push to go close to the ideal time. I’m happy to win here and extend my championship lead.”



The defending ELITE Club Division champion Andreas Kuchelbacher (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry) was second right in front of rookie Giovanni Trione (#31 Race Art Technology - Blu Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro), who made his debut at the wheel of a race car. Clemens Sparowitz (#66 Dexwet-DF1 Racing Chevrolet Camaro) and Francois Jerome (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang) rounded out the top 5.



The ELITE Club Division final will return to action at the legendary Circuit Zolder on October 20-21. Deodhar and Kuchelbacher will go head-to-head for the title in Belgium. Consistency is key to win the Euro NASCAR Division designed to provide drivers their first NASCAR experience in a friendly but competitive environment.

NASCAR Euro Series PR