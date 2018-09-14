Practice: Day and Delsaux quickest in Germany

Alon Day (#54 CAAL Racing Toyota Camry) started the Semi Finals weekend at the Hockenheimring on the right foot by being fastest in Practice in the ELITE 1 Division, while championship leader Ulysse Delsaux (#3 Tepac RDV Compétition Ford Mustang) topped the charts in ELITE 2.



Day completed his fastest lap in 1:32.808 minutes around the 3.692 km iconic German track, leading Stienes Longin (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro), who set his quickest time when he led the first session in the morning. The Israeli edged the Belgian by a mere 0.111 seconds and went one second far from the 2017 track record of 1:31.825.



Loris Hezemans (#50 Hendriks Motorsports Ford Mustang) was third with a gap of 0.349 seconds. This made the Dutchman the fastest driver in the Junior Trophy. Championship leader Frederic Gabillon (#3 Tepac RDV Competition Toyota Camry) and Alexander Graff (#77 Memphis Racing Chevrolet Camaro) completed the top 5.



Alex Sedgwick (#90 Braxx Racing Chevrolet Camaro) ended-up sixth quickest and was the second fastest driver in the Junior Trophy. Bobby Labonte (#18 YACCO RDV Competition Toyota Camry) was seventh, ahead of Marc Goossens (#91 Braxx Racing Chevrolet Camaro), Gianmarco Ercoli (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang) and returning Salvador Tineo Arroyo (#56 CAAL Racing Toyota Camry).



Jerry de Weerdt (#78 Braxx Racing Ford Mustang) closed practice in eleventh place and was fastest in the Challenger Trophy ahead of newcomer Henri Tuomaala (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang), who was 13th in his first outing at the wheel of a Euro NASCAR car.



Ulysse Delsaux shines in Free Practice



ELITE 2 points leader Ulysse Delsaux (#3 Tepac RDV Competition Toyota Camry) topped the standings in Practice at the Hockenheimring by clocking a lap in 1:33.764 minutes. The Frenchman was just 0.015 seconds faster than rookie Florian Venturi (#32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang), who was strong in the morning by leading the first session.



Felipe Rabello (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camry) was 0.281 seconds slower in third, while points standings runner-up Guillaume Deflandre (#77 Memphis Racing Chevrolet Camaro) and local hero Justin Kunz (#46 Racing Total Ford Mustang) rounded out the top 5.



Knauf teammates Wilfried Boucenna (#37 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang) and Paul Guiod (#73 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang) ended up sixth and seventh. Three rookies completed the top 10: Kenko Miura (#2 Alex Caffi Toyota Camry), Tom Boonen (#91 Braxx Racing Chevrolet Camaro) and Pedro Bonnet (#90 Braxx Racing Chevrolet Camaro).



Renzo Calcinati (#47 MRT Nocentini Ford Mustang), who was 16th quickest, was the fastest driver in the Legend Trophy, while Carmen Boix Gil (#10 Racing Total Chevrolet SS) topped the standings in the Lady Cup.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be back to action on Saturday. Qualifying will start at 9:55 CET.

