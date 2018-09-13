Statement From Obaika Racing Concering The Star Nursery 100

It is with great regret that Obaika Racing and driver Arnout Kok announce that the team will not be competing in tonight's NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Star Nursery 100 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.



Several weeks ago, Obaika Racing contacted a west coast team about the possibility of having a dirt track car prepared for this week's race. Team owner Victor Obaika was assured that Kok would arrive to a race-ready car and made the arrangements. Unfortunately, this was not the case. As of final practice this afternoon, the car was not able to get on track, and the team made the very difficult decision to withdraw.



Obaika Racing is working on plans right now to get Kok into another NASCAR K&N Pro Series race as soon as possible while preparing for the team's 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debuts. There will be an announcement next week.



Everyone at Obaika Racing would like to extend our sincerest thanks to our sponsors for their support and understanding under the circumstances.

Obaika Racing PR