Natalie Decker Takes on the High Banks of Salem Speedway in Next ARCA Start

After inclement weather postponed last weekend’s Indianapolis race, Natalie Decker and the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards return to the region for Saturday’s 104th running of the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 at Salem Speedway.



For the driver of the No.25 N29 Capital Partners Toyota, the upcoming race will mark Decker’s second career start at the famed Southern Indiana half-mile. During her first track appearance earlier in the year she drove up to fifth in the running order before being tagged in traffic coming out of turn 4. Taking on heavy damage, Decker’s chances were ruined nearing the halfway point as 21-year old limped home the rest of the way settling for a 17th place finish.



“I really like Salem,” says Decker. “Although we didn’t end up with the results, we ran really good there during the spring race before I got taken out so I’ve got a lot of confidence going back. It’s one of those tracks that no matter where you are you’re racing side-by-side with someone. Patience is important. Both ends of the track are so different with the lines you run. I’m happy to be back short track racing.”



After her last race at DuQuoin, Decker finds herself trailing fellow ARCA driver Gus Dean by just 10-points for sixth-place in the driver point standings. The only full-time driver for Venturini Motorsports during the 2018 ARCA campaign, the Wisconsin native looks to finish the season strong with only three races remaining.



Saturday night’s 200-lap event will mark Decker’s 25th career series start over the last two seasons. Enjoying a respectable rookie campaign, Decker has notched two top-5 and seven top-10 finishes in seventeen starts on the season.



The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 presented by Meadow View/Salem Crossing from Salem Speedway is slated to go green Saturday, September 15 at 7:15pm. MAVTV will carry live broadcast coverage starting at 7:00pm. Spectator gates open on Saturday at 11:15 a.m., with practice getting underway at 12-noon. Qualifying is set for 3:00pm. All times Eastern Standard Time.

VMS PR