Tickets for Allentown, PA Indoor Races Go On Sale Wednesday, September 19

The fourth annual Ironton Telephone Allentown Indoor Auto Race weekend has been set for Friday and Saturday January 4th and 5th. Tickets for the blockbuster event will go on sale on September 19th.

The races, run on the concrete floor inside the beautiful PPL Center in downtown Allentown, Pa., will once again feature the blindingly fast TQ (Three Quarter) Midgets, the agile Champ Karts and wild and unpredictable Slingshots. Indoor Auto racing was introduced to the Lehigh Valley at the PPL Center in downtown Allentown, PA in January, 2016.

Dirt Modified standout Erick Rudolph of Ransomville, N.Y., won the inaugural event in January of 2016 in front of a sold out crowd. Indoor specialist Ryan Flores of Cornelius, N.C. swept both night of the December 2016 event. Justin Bonsignore of Holtsville, Long Island, N.Y. and Dirt 360 Sprint driver Scott Kreutter from Buffalo, N.Y. had the hot hand indoors last January despite frigid record low temperatures outside.

Bonsignore, who is the current points leader on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series, used his Allentown win last year as the springboard to claiming the 2017-2018 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Racing Fuels Series Championship.

The Slingshots will join the TQ Midgets on Saturday’s docket and the Champ Karts will be part of Friday’s double-header. The two divisions will run qualifying races and feature events both nights.

Danny Buccafusca of Rockaway, N.J. and Eddie Reeder of Phillipsburg, N.J. have won the two Slingshot features held previously at the PPL Center. Past Champ Kart victors include Chris Daley of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., and Cale Ross of Lambertville, N.J.

Tickets for the Allentown races are available on-line through a link at the series web-site, indoorautoracing.com, by calling 610-347-TIXX, or stopping at the PPL Center box office at 7th & Hamilton Street in Allentown.

The Allentown event is the second of four events slated for this year’s Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Racing Fuels.

The series opens with the second annual East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 13-15, 2018 featuring 600cc Micro Sprints inside the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ.

The Allentown race is up next followed by a trip to Atlantic City, N.J.’s Boardwalk Hall on January 25-26, 2019. This event, the NAPA Know How Racing Weekend will feature the 17th running of the Gambler’s Classic for TQ Midgets on Saturday night.

On-line tickets links for all four events, host hotel room deals, entry blanks and rules are available at indoorautoracing.com. Event sponsorship opportunities and other information is available by calling the series office at 609-888-3618 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

AARN PR