Michael Self and Sinclair Set to Make First Start at Historic Salem Speedway

Twenty-seven-year-old driver Michael Self will make his first career start on the high banks of Salem Speedway in Saturday night’s ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200.



Self, already a winner this season at Daytona and Chicago, returns to his green and white Sinclair Oil Dino Toyota for the first time since driving in July at Iowa Speedway. Self, a three-time series winner in 16 ARCA series starts, has recorded two victories, one pole and has led a total of 163-laps on the season driving for Venturini Motorsports.



“I’m really excited for my first race at Salem,” said Self. “I’ve been there a handful of times, spotting and coaching, but I’ve never raced there, and all I hear about is what a great track it is to drive. It looks like a ton of fun. Venturini Motorsports has had a ton of success there in the past, so I’m hoping to lean on them and learn enough to put ourselves in position to put the Sinclair Oil Toyota out front.”



Self’s reference to Venturini Motorsports success at Salem Speedway should be noted. The longtime ARCA Series team which recently won their 50th race at DuQuoin, has gone to victory lane seven times over the years at Salem Speedway, including three of the last five races since 2016. In addition to capturing checkered flags the team has recorded five General Tire Pole Awards since 2011 Salem.



Throughout his career, Self, a native of Park City, UT, has earned three series wins, 10 top-five’s and ten top-10’s during his ARCA driving career which started back in 2014 with Venturini Motorsports. He also earned his first career pole position earlier this year at Talladega Superspeedway.



The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 presented by Meadow View/Salem Crossing from Salem Speedway is slated to go green Saturday, September 15 at 7:15pm. MAVTV will carry live broadcast coverage starting at 7:00pm. Spectator gates open on Saturday at 11:15 a.m., with practice getting underway at 12-noon. Qualifying is set for 3:00pm. All times Eastern Standard Time.

VMS PR