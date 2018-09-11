PIT BOX: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Set To Get Dirty at Las Vegas

The stars of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West are in the middle of a tight race for the championship, but have at least two obstacles looming ahead of them in Thursday’s Star Nursery 100. Teams will take to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track — an event that will put those with prior dirt experience at the front of the list of favorites, while some others could be faced with their toughest challenge of the season.

The series regulars will also have to deal with NASCAR Xfinity Series stars who will invade the K&N Pro Series once again looking to steal the trophy in the inaugural event.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

NASCAR K&N PRO SERIES WEST AT LAS VEGAS DIRT TRACK

With just four races remaining in the points championship schedule, Bob Bruncati Motorsports looks to be in prime position to have one of their drivers hold the trophy. And with two wins in his pocket, Derek Thorn leads the standings by 25 points over teammate Ryan Partridge as their battle brings them to a dirt track for the first time.

But they may not be the favorites to score the checkered flag going into the race on Thursday. NASCAR Xfinity Series star Christopher Bell will be back in K&N Pro Series competition for the first time since 2015, and his return comes behind the wheel of a car for Bill McAnally Racing. In two previous starts for the team, Bell has a best finish of second, but he has dirt racing experience — and a lot of it — in his background. Bell won the 2015 edition of the “Dirt Derby” for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Eldora Speedway.

Racing alongside Bell will be another former Xfinity Series regular, Brendan Gaughan. Much like Bell, Gaughan has dirt experience in his background, and he will look to steal the trophy driving for BMR as well.

Derek Kraus, who is coming off a win at Gateway Motorsports Park and is four points back of Partridge, will look to begin a perfect stretch of finishes as he looks to close the gap to the top of the standings in the final four events.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet some of NASCAR’s top stars as part of an autograph session at 6 p.m. — including Monster Energy Cup Series drivers Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch.

RACE FACTS

RACE STAR NURSERY 100 PLACE Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track DATE Thursday, September 13 TIME 8 p.m. PT (approx.) TELEVISION NBCSN, Friday, Sept. 21, 2:30 p.m. TRACK LAYOUT Half-mile dirt track 2017 WINNER Inaugural Event 2017 POLE Inaugural Event EVENT SCHEDULE Thursday: Garage Opens: 12:15-1 p.m., Final Practice: 1:15-2 p.m., Qualifying: 4 p.m., Qualifying Heat Race 1: 6 p.m., Heat 2: 6:10 p.m., Heat 3: 6:20 p.m., Heat 4: 6:30 p.m., Last Chance Qualifier: 7:15 p.m., Star Nursery 100: 8 p.m. TWITTER @LVMotorSpeedway HASHTAG #StarNursery100, #KNWest

CREW CHIEF HANDOUT: The maximum starting field is 26 cars, including provisional positions. The first 22 cars will secure starting positions based on the group qualifying session for the STAR NURSERY 100, while the remaining four spots will be awarded through the provisional process.

NASCAR group qualifying is in place for this event. Qualifying order will be determined by each vehicle’s fastest single lap from the official practice session(s). The number of groups will be determined by NASCAR. Each group qualifying session will be five (5) minutes in duration. Adjustments of repairs may not be made on a vehicle after the vehicle enters the track to begin the qualifying session. Vehicles may not return to the track or make any further qualifying laps unless directed to do so by a NASCAR official or in the event of a caution. If a vehicle returns to pit road, the vehicle’s qualifying attempt is complete. Once a vehicle’s qualifying attempt is complete, the vehicle must proceed directly to the designated impound area once it enters pit road. Vehicles will be impounded after qualifying. Vehicles must qualify on race set up.

Starting positions for the qualifying races will be set by each vehicle’s fastest lap in group qualifying. The fastest qualifier will be in position number 1 in the first qualifying heat race, second fastest qualified will be in position 1 for the second qualifying heat race, third fastest qualifier will be in position 1 for the third qualifying heat race, fourth fastest qualifier will be in position 1 for the fourth qualifying heat race. All other positions for the qualifying heat races will be determined in the same manner. The top five finishing positions from the qualifying heat races will advance to the feature event. All positions beyond 5th place in the qualifying heat races will move to the last chance qualifier. Positions from the last chance qualifier will be determined by finishing position in the qualifying heat races. The top two finishers from the last chance qualifier will advance to the feature event.

The STAR NURSERY 100 will be 100 laps (50 miles). It will be run in two (2) segments. There will be a five (5) minute break at or near the conclusion of lap 50. Once the yellow flag is displayed, the caution vehicle will pick up the field and once pit road is open, vehicles electing to pit may enter. No work is to be performed until advised by NASCAR officials. A maximum of four (4) uniformed crew members will be allowed in the vehicle servicing area. The caution vehicle will roll at the five (5) minute mark and any vehicle that is not on the track may be assessed a penalty. At the end of the break, vehicles will line up with lead lap vehicles to the front. Lead lap vehicles that elected to pit will line up behind the lead lap vehicles that elected not to pit in the order of running. The four (4) tires in your pit can only be installed during the break. During the break teams will be allowed to change four (4) tires and add fuel. Fuel may only be added during the break.

The maximum tire allotment available for this event is as follows: Four (4) tires for practice, four (4) tires for qualifying and to begin the race and four (4) additional tires to use during the break for a total of twelve (12) tires.

