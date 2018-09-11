Tullman-Walker Racing heads to Las Vegas looking for jackpot finish

The Chester Springs, Pa. native heads to Sin City hoping to earn a top-20 finish and use his on-track experience at Las Vegas to propel him to his next race at Kansas Speedway next month.

“I’ve been preparing for Las Vegas since the Monday after Iowa,” Tullman added. “I have a very strong group of people supporting me that are putting together the resources we need to make the most of my Las Vegas debut.

From simulator time, to talking to people, studying video and pictures, I’m embracing it all, because I want to succeed and give our team momentum for Kansas.”

While still working through the different characteristics of an Xfinity car compared to an ARCA car or a NASCAR Truck – Tullman believes he is adapting well – but also knows that every race is a learning experience.

“I’m learning with every lap on track,” sounded Tullman. “Las Vegas isn’t going to be an easy track. It’s fast and handling will be crucial to success. Doug, the team and I just need to work on our car through the first two practice sessions and make sure we have a setup that will put us into a good spot for qualifying.

“From there, we can utilize the stages to adjust on our car and see what the final stage leaves on the table for us to gamble with. It should be fun.”

Earlier this season, Max Tullman also made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut for Young’s Motorsports at Chicagoland Speedway. He recently competed for the team at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and will close out his 2018 tenure with Young’s Motorsports at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 13.

The DC Solar 200 (250 laps | 218.75 miles) is the 26 th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2018 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Sept. 14 from 12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Sept. 15 beginning at 11:10 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. with live coverage on NBCSN, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

For autograph requests and to join Max Tullman on social media, please like him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @MaxTullman.

Additional at-track updates can be seen on Twitter @TeamMaxTullman.

For additional information on Yurpal, please visit Yurpal.com .