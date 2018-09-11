ARCA Throwback Weekend Coming Up at Salem

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will visit the historic highbanks of Salem Speedway for the 104th time for Saturday's Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200, and for the third consecutive year, it will serve as the official "throwback weekend" for the series.

Several teams, including entries from MDM Motorsports and Win-Tron Racing, will carry throwback liveries as a tribute to days gone by.

Current series championship leader Sheldon Creed will carry a tribute to spotter Lorin Ranier's father Harry, a former ARCA team owner and multiple-time Cup Series winner. Creed's No. 28 Toyota will carry the orange and white Hardees colors and sponsor that Cale Yarborough carried in the 1983 season when he won four Cup races, including the Daytona 500.

“My dad loved the ARCA Series,” Ranier said. “He was a big supporter of the series in the late 1960s and won a lot of races. It will be really special for us to see the iconic orange-and-white colors that Cale had so much success with in the 1980s on Sheldon's car this weekend. It looked really good back then and it looks just as great now.”

The track has a rich ARCA history, as one would expect with 103 previous races. Ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel, from nearby Jeffersonville, Indiana, leads all drivers with nine career ARCA wins at Salem. Other notable Salem winners include current NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell, each of whom have two Salem wins, former NASCAR Cup champion Bobby Allison, and current Cup Series drivers Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher. Former Indy 500 winner Troy Ruttman, who actually lived in Salem for a period of time in the 1950s, also scored his one of his three ARCA wins at Salem.

The speedway sat dormant for several years following a violent storm in 1981 that left many of the buildings and the grandstands on the property severely damaged. The track reopened in 1987 with an ARCA event, won by Bob Keselowski, and ARCA has been a part of the Salem schedule ever since.

Edwardsville, Indiana racing legend Charlie Glotzbach will serve as Grand Marshall for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200. Glotzbach won four times in the NASCAR Cup Series and the eight times in the ARCA Racing Series. His first Cup win came in 1968; his four most recent ARCA wins came in a two-year period between 1990 and 1992 when he was the dominant force on ARCA's fastest tracks, particularly Talladega. Glotzbach also recorded ARCA's last 200 mile per hour qualifying run, 201.456 mph, at Talladega Superspeedway in July, 1990.

In addition to the on-track activities that surround the ARCA Throwback weekend, there are two big off-track events on Friday that make the trip to Salem one of the favorites throughout the season. The ARCA Throwback Weekend Charity Golf Scramble is set for Friday between 8 am and 4 pm ET at the Western Hills Golf Course, situated just behind the backstretch of the speedway, while Friday Night on the Square kicks off at 6 pm ET in downtown Salem. The street festival features food booths, crafts, games and kids activities, along with an ARCA Racing Series driver autograph session from 6 to 7 pm ET. Fans can also register for free Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 race tickets.

The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 is scheduled for Saturday, September 15 at Salem Speedway. Practice is set for 1 pm ET, with General Tire Pole Qualifying slated for 4 pm ET, the one-hour on-track driver autograph session is set for 5:45 pm ET, and the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 will go green at 7:15 pm ET. The race will be televised live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring, track updates, and scanner audio throughout the day for registered users.

ARCA Racing PR