Gus Dean throws back to 1979 in Salem Speedway return

“I know that ARCA and Lucas Oil did everything they could, but Mother Nature wouldn’t cooperate last weekend. It stunk. I think it was going to be a good show and I believe we had a car capable of another top-five run.
"We’ll see what develops in a couple weeks.
“I’m ready to get to Salem though. Just three races left this year before we begin preparing for 2019 and Salem provides a great opportunity to get our Win-Tron Racing team back in Victory Lane.”
Team owner Kevin Cywinski says the team has been ready for their return to Salem for months.
“We should have a car capable of winning this weekend,” he said. “It’s a track that Gus just immediately had a knack for. We finished second there last year and proved that we had one of the fastest cars on the track.
“I don’t expect anything different this weekend. The car looks great with the Donnie Allison throwback and the guys are pumped to be apart of this new ARCA tradition. Should be a fun day on Saturday.”
In 44 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two poles (Pocono July 2018; Springfield August 2018), two wins, 12 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes.
The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA Fall Classic (200 laps | 111 miles) is the 18th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sat, Sept. 15 with an hour and a half session planned from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for 4:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag that night shortly after 7:15 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).
