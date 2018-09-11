Gus Dean throws back to 1979 in Salem Speedway return

Dean’s No. 32 Baker Distributing Co. | GREE Cooling Products Chevrolet will sport Allison’s iconic maroon-colored Hawaiian Tropic scheme and signage rewinding back to Allison’s scheme most recognizable in the 1979 Daytona 500 where Allison and Cale Yarborough were involved in a last-lap accident with a fight ensuing after both drivers realized they had lost the “Great American Race.”

Allison, an original member of the Alabama Gang served as a driving coach to Dean through his earlier years of Motorsports competition in South and North Carolina.

While Allison is not heavily involved today, the two maintain a great friendship and speak often.

“I’m so happy to carry Donnie’s colors this weekend at Salem,” said Dean. “Thank you to Baker Distributing, GREE and Tradewinds for allowing us to do this.

"We did a huge throwback scheme to my car owner Kevin Cywinski last year – but this year I wanted to do something for Donnie who has been instrumental in making my racing career successful.