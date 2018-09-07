ARCA Shore Lunch 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway Postponed Until October 6

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards 200 Shore Lunch 200 presented by Trail Load has been postponed due to inclement weather. A front moved in this morning associated with Tropical Storm Gordon, and persistent rains throughout the day have series and track officials to postpone the race to Saturday, October 6.

"It's always our goal to race on the originally scheduled date, but Mother Nature just didn't allow it tonight," said ARCA president Ron Drager. "Not only was the weather not favorable tonight, the forecast for tomorrow for calls for a 100 percent chance of rain all day, so in conjunction with our partners at Track Enterprises, our Menards vendor partner and race entitlement sponsor Shore Lunch, our television partner for this weekend MAVTV, and the people here at Lucas Oil Raceway, we decided it was best to let everyone head home rather than spend another day here in the rain. We'll look forward to coming back here on October 6 with much better weather, and in the mean time we turn our attention to the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic at Salem Speedway next Saturday night."

Since no on track activity has taken place at Lucas Oil Raceway, the event will still include a full round of practice, General Tire Pole Qualifying, and the Shore Lunch 200 feature event. A complete schedule will be released in the near future.

The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic at Salem Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, September 15. Practice is set for 1 pm ET, General Tire Pole Qualifying, and the green flag will fly shortly after 7 pm ET. MAVTV will have live television coverage; ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring, track updates and scanner audio throughout the day for registered users.

ARCA PR