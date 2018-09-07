ARCA Shore Lunch 200 At Lucas Oil Raceway On As Planned For Tonight

It's a busy race weekend in Indianapolis, IN, leading up to the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. Many fans also have Lucas Oil Raceway on their radar for Friday and Saturday night as a doubleheader of racing is planned. Despite iffy weather for a number of hours throughout the day, the ARCA Racing Series event scheduled for tonight, Friday, is still on as scheduled.

The Shore Lunch 200 presented by Load Trail is the type of big event that everything will be done to get the event completed tonight. With live TV, all race teams here, and plenty of hospitality and sponsor guests attending, ARCA, Track Enterprises, and Lucas Oil Raceway officials will do everything they can to get a race in tonight. All that is needed is a two or three hour window during the evening and we will be golden.

30+ entries were on the list for tonight's Shore Lunch 200. Practice is scheduled for this afternoon at 2:00, General Tire pole qualifying is at 6:00, and the green is scheduled to drop on the 200-lap race at 9:00.

In addition to tonight's race, the USAC Silver Crown event is still planned for tomorrow night. The Super Late Model Speed51 Super Select race has been pulled from tomorrow night's schedule but the Rich Vogler Classic 100 is still in the plans.

For more information on this weekend's events, visit www.trackenterprises.com

Track Enterprises PR