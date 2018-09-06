Gaughan Reunites With McAnally For K&N West Dirt Race

Members of a championship team in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West are reuniting for a special upcoming race.

Two-time series champion Brendan Gaughan is returning to the series to compete in the first K&N West event on a dirt track in nearly 40 years – the Star Nursery 100 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Thursday, Sept. 13.

The Las Vegas native is reuniting with Bill McAnally, team owner of Bill McAnally Racing, and members of the team that won back-to-back series championships in 2000 and 2001.

“All of our guys from those years have decided they’re going to come back,” said Gaughan, who will be driving the No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Toyota Camry. “We’re bringing all the old guys back. It’s going to be fun.”

His team will be led by returning crew chief Shane Wilson, who worked with Gaughan in multiple divisions in NASCAR at regional and national levels.

“We’re very excited about reuniting with Brendan and the other members of the championship team for the dirt race at Las Vegas,” McAnally said. “We experienced a lot of success with that group and had a lot of fun, too. A lot of long-term friendships developed along the way. It will be great to get back together and see everyone.”

After winning his two titles in what was then known as the NASCAR Winston West Series, Gaughan graduated to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, where he won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2002. He followed that up by contending for the truck series championship in 2003 and being named Most Popular Driver.

Gaughan went on to race a full schedule in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2004, before settling back into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and eventually the NASCAR XFINITY Series – where he went to Victory Lane on two occasions. This year, he stepped back from racing full time and now competes in select events.

Along with his two championships in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, Gaughan accumulated eight wins, six poles, 24 top-five, and 30 top-10 finishes in 46 series starts. He was honored as the Most Popular Driver in the series in 2001.

BMR PR