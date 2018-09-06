Bobby Labonte Foundation Teams Up with Thomas Built Buses to Build, Give Away New Children's Bikes

"Last year, we gave away eight bikes to kids through a random drawing. But this year, thanks to our partner Thomas Built Buses, we are able to give away more than 80 bikes to kids in the High Point area," said Labonte. "I am really proud of what we are doing together to make a positive impact on children. It is inspiring to see the Thomas Built Buses company and its employees so dedicated to this project. It's all very exciting."

A cheering crowd of children at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point received their bikes and helmets on Thursday, and were anxiously awaiting a chance to ride them.

This is the first year Thomas Built Buses joins the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride as the title sponsor. The company's executives and employees are proud to help support the Foundation's mission, and enjoyed gathering together to build bikes that would benefit underprivileged children in their own community.

"Everyone here at Thomas Built Buses loves to make a positive impact in our community. In fact, I am always amazed at how our team comes to together to go above and beyond to help out those in need," said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. "The simple ask of 'we need bicycles to donate to children' turned into 80 donated bicycles this year. I am humbled and so grateful to be a part of Thomas Built's impact in this community and we are proud to partner with the Bobby Labonte Foundation for this effort."

The bike build and giveaway kicks off the Bobby Labonte Foundation's annual Charity Bike Ride and the weekend's events. The Charity Bike Ride is an annual, much-anticipated event in the City of High Point. This year, all proceeds will support three Triad-area organizations that align with the Bobby Labonte Foundation's mission to help build stronger foundations for children and families: High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life.

The Charity Bike Ride starts at 7:30 am Saturday, September 8. This year's events also include an art gallery exhibit, "The Bicycle: Art Meets Form," at Theatre Art Galleries on Thursday, September 6. A VIP ride and luncheon will be held the morning of Friday, September 7, followed by an evening silent auction and cocktail party. The High Point Hospital Heart & Sole 5k begins at 8 am, following a course through downtown High Point.

New this year is Hi Fest, High Point's fall festival in celebration of diversity. Runners, cyclists, and their friends and family can enjoy Hi Fest's live music, vendor booths, and celebration from 9 am to 4 pm on September 8.

Tickets for the VIP ride and luncheon can be purchased on the Bobby Labonte Foundation website. All of the proceeds from the charity bike ride, the brunch ride, and the silent auction and cocktail party will fund the 2018 grants.