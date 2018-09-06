Medical Update on Robert Wickens

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens underwent surgeries this week at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to repair fractures to both of his legs and hands from injuries sustained in a crash during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway on Aug. 19. The surgeries were completed without complication.



Wickens is expected to be transferred to a rehabilitation center in the coming days to begin the recovery process. The severity of the spinal cord injury he sustained in the incident remains indeterminate and under evaluation. Physicians stress it could take weeks or months for the full effects of the injury to be known.



“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers and positive energy that has been sent our way since Robert’s accident,” the Wickens family said in a statement. "We are blown away by the strength of this INDYCAR community and the support within it. While Robert’s recovery and rehabilitation continue over the coming weeks and months, your loving messages will certainly be a source of encouragement for him.



"As unverified sources immediately following Robert's accident inaccurately and without permission portrayed his condition as less than severe, in an effort to remain transparent and open, we are providing a list of Robert’s injuries to truly showcase the severity of what our son / brother / fiancé / friend / teammate has gone through and will be recovering from in the months to come.”



Among the injuries Wickens sustained were:

Thoracic spinal fracture

Spinal cord injury

Neck fracture

Tibia and fibula fractures to both legs

Fractures in both hands

Fractured right forearm

Fractured elbow

Four fractured ribs

Pulmonary contusion

“The INDYCAR community has been nothing but supportive the last few weeks,” Ric Peterson and Sam Schmidt, co-owners of SPM, noted in a statement. “We are grateful for their support as well as the exceptional care given to Robert by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, the INDYCAR Medical Staff, the surgeons and nursing staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and everyone at IU Health Methodist Hospital.



"While Robert continues his recovery, we want to make it clear that the No. 6 entry is for Robert Wickens and him only. No matter the amount of time it takes for his full recovery, we will hold that seat for him. Carlos Muñoz, the named driver for the last two events on the 2018 calendar is doing a great job for us to keep the No. 6 owner championship points alive, and we very much appreciate all the hard work he’s putting into helping us finish the season.



“The road to Robert’s recovery will be a long and tough one, but we hope you’ll be alongside us cheering him on. BETTER. STRONGER. FASTER.”



An update will be provided when Wickens has been transferred to his rehabilitation facility. Further updates will come from Wickens. Alongside the team, he will document his recovery process and share updates at appropriate times. SPM, the Wickens family and Robert ask everyone to respect their request for privacy at this time.

SPM PR