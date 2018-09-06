The battle for the Lady Cup continues in the playoffs

Just 13 points separate Carmen Boix Gil and Arianna Casoli in the Lady Cup standings as the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series heads to Germany for the American Fan Fest Semi Finals at the iconic Hockenheimring on September 15-16.



The battle will resume with double points on the line and four races to go in the playoffs and a NASCAR race in the United States awaits the winner of this exciting duel.



Consistency will be key for both drivers, as Boix Gil leads the way with six wins this season in her quest to defend the title she conquered in 2017. The Valencia native had her best weekend so far in Tours, where she entered the overall ELITE 2 top-10 twice with a 9th and 10th place finish.



“I think we made a good step forward from last year performance-wise. We had some trouble here and there in the first part of the season and we maybe didn’t get as many points as we could, but I feel much better in the car,” said Boix Gil, who collected four top-10s in her NASCAR career so far. “I really like both Hockenheim and Zolder and I hope to do well in the last four races. The goal is to win the Lady Cup and, even if I know it’s going to be difficult, get a top-5 finish in the ELITE 2 Division.”



The winner of the Lady Cup in 2016 – a feat that won her a Late Model test in the US – Casoli faced some adversity last year and lost the duel with Boix Gil, but the Italian has come stronger this season and delivered two class wins in the season opener at Valencia in April and at Brands in June.



“The battle with Carmen is very tight and with double points it will go down to the last race for sure,” said Casoli. “I think I solved the physical problems that affected me last year and I always have a great CAAL Racing car, so I really look forward to the playoffs. I’m working a lot on myself and I keep learning, we improved our performances a lot and I’m sure the last part of the season will be very interesting! I hope not to have other unpredictable race troubles like in Brands Hatch and Tours.”



The strong rivalry between Boix Gil and Casoli stops the moment they jump out of their Euro NASCAR cars. The two contenders get along well and got to know each other a little better thanks to a MOOG Parts advertising campaign in which they bring fans behind the scenes of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.



“We have a lot of fun outside the car, but once we pull the visor down, we are rivals on the track. There’s a title on the line and we’re both very competitive,” said Casoli. “We take different approaches, we have different strengths and this makes it a great duel.”



“Last year we didn’t get to talk a lot, but in 2018 with the MOOG campaign we began to know each other better and have fun. But on track we never give up and we give it all to win,” Boix Gil said.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series playoffs will begin with the NASCAR GP of Germany on September 15-16 in the context of the second edition of the American Fan Fest. All the races will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv, Motorsport.tv, the NWES Facebook page and Youtube channel and a vast network of websites and social media profiles around the world.

NASCAR Euro Series PR