Raphael Lessard Eager To Get Back On Top of The CARS Tour Standings This Weekend

The #51 FRL Express/Mobil 1/Toyota Camry prepared by Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) will be on track for a 150-lap event that will start right after the Late Model race in the evening.

Lessard is no stranger to this 0.375-mile track where he finished 4th place earlier this season. The young driver from Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce will try to clinch a victory during this race.

Lessard is currently runner-up in the CARS Response Energy Tour driver's championship standings, only 8 points behind the leader.