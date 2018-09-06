Raphael Lessard Eager To Get Back On Top of The CARS Tour Standings This Weekend

Raphaël Lessard will be back in the CARS Response Energy Tour series on Saturday September 8, for the penultimate meeting of the season in the Super Late Model (SLM) class at the Orange County Speedway.
The #51 FRL Express/Mobil 1/Toyota Camry prepared by Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) will be on track for a 150-lap event that will start right after the Late Model race in the evening.
Lessard is no stranger to this 0.375-mile track where he finished 4th place earlier this season. The young driver from Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce will try to clinch a victory during this race.
Lessard is currently runner-up in the CARS Response Energy Tour driver's championship standings, only 8 points behind the leader.
The Orange County Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval track which opened its door in the 60s. Changing its configuration a few times, it's in 1983 that the track became the one we know today. "The fastest 3/8-mile race track in America" is the Orange County Speedway's slogan and it is safe to say that with its 19 degrees banking and its 16 degrees stretch, there will be a great show.
The race will air live on Cars Tour TV (pay per view). Fans can also follow the race on Race Monitor with live timing.
RLR PR