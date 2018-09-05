ARCA "Live" from Lucas Oil Speedway - Sept. 7 at 9:00pm ET

It’s an action packed week in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards as the teams make the short drive from DuQuoin, Illinois, to the Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana where they will run the Shore Lunch 200 at 9 p.m. ET Friday, September 7, with a same day re-air at 12:00am midnight ET.

MAVTV the Motorsports Network will have live coverage of the 200-lap race on Lucas Oil Raceway’s unique .686-mile paved oval. The event kicks off the three-race run to the end of the season and follows a contentious race on the 1-mile clay oval at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds Monday night.

Logan Seavey took the lead in that race on lap 66 and held on for the victory despite four late-race restarts. It was the first ARCA won for Seavey, the points leader in the USAC National Midget Series, and the 50th for team owner Bill Venturini.

ARCA points leader Sheldon Creed set a track record and led 44 of the first 46 laps, then faded after losing the lead on the first round of pit stops and finished 10th. That trimmed his lead to 191 points over teammate Zane Smith, who was fifth, and adds a little drama to Friday’s competition.

It will be the 13th race the ARCA series has run at Brownsburg since 1971. There have been a dozen different race winners, among them Davey Allison, Frank Kimmel and Bob Schacht, who reached victory lane twice.

Following the Shore Lunch 200, the series will move about 115 miles down I-65 to Salem, Indiana, for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA Fall Classic on MAVTV September 15.

MAVTV PR