Gus Dean; GREE Racing eye rebound at Lucas Oil Raceway

Dean is pulling double duty at Lucas Oil Raceway this weekend. In addition to the ARCA race on Friday night, he’ll compete in the invitational Speed51 Super Select Super Late Model race on Sept. 8.
He’ll drive the No. 56 Baker Distributing Chevrolet in a race car prepared by his Dean Racing team.
“Looking forward to having the opportunity to pull double duty this weekend at Lucas Oil,” sounded Dean. “I appreciate the invitation from Mr. (Bob) Dillner and the entire gang at 51 Sports.
"Hopefully, we can have a good run with our No. 56 Baker Chevrolet and claim that big prize.”
Team owner Kevin Cywinski says the team is making the most of the final three races of the year.
“DuQuoin was unfortunate, but that’s behind us. We’re optimistic to go to Lucas Oil Raceway this weekend and have a good finish. “It’s going to be a stacked field and we’ll have a car that Gus should be capable of being a contender, but these ARCA races are tough to win, and Gus knows what he’s got to do to be better.
“Like Gus has said, we need to be consistent at the end of the season when it counts most.”
In 44 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two poles (Pocono July 2018; Springfield August 2018), two wins, 12 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes.
The Shore Lunch 200 (200 laps | 137 miles) is the 18th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Fri., Sept. 7 with an hour and a half session planned from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for 6:00 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag that night shortly after 9:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).
Gus Dean PR