Gus Dean; GREE Racing eye rebound at Lucas Oil Raceway

05 Sep 2018
Gus Dean Photo
Hoping to recover from a sour finish in Monday’s General Tire Grabber 100 at the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds, Win-Tron Racing driver Gus Dean (@gusdean) looks for a positive rebound in Friday night’s Shore Lunch 200 at the historic Lucas Oil Raceway.
 
Dean’s 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season hasn’t lacked speed, but the Mooresville, N.C. has lacked consistency that could have propelled them into the championship chase.
 
With just three races remaining on their sophomore season together, Dean and the Jamie Jones-led organization look to be in contenders in the final 550 miles of the season. 
 
 
“Didn’t have the run that we wanted at DuQuoin, that’s for sure,” admitted Dean. “I’m sorry to my guys, Tradewinds, GREE and Baker Distributing for not bringing them a good finish. I don’t plan to let them down on Friday night.”
 
Dean, 24, returns to Lucas Oil hoping to improve on his sixth-place result last July. Circling back to the track more than a year later, the Bluffton, S.C. native believes his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet can contend for their second ARCA victory of the season.
 
“We had a really good GREE Racing car at Indianapolis last year, just ran out of laps,” added Dean. “We qualified mid-pack and it literally took us the entire race to get back to the front. I know Jamie has a game plan for this weekend and we’ll try to stick with it and see where we end up.”
 
Out of the championship hunt, Dean says his goal is to finish the season inside the top-five in the standings, but the South Carolinian says execution will have to be perfect.
 
“It’s still within our reach, but we’ll see,” added Dean. “We want fifth. We deserve it. The competition has been strong this season, we just haven’t had a whole lot of luck this season. Some races we had the speed and looked like we would be in contention for a good finish and something would go wrong and we had nothing to show for it.
 
“I need to do a better job making sure I put ourselves in a position to capitalize, whether it’s restarts or just being at the right place at the right time. If we can do that, we shouldn’t have any problem of delivering three top-five finishes to end the year.” 
 
 
Dean is pulling double duty at Lucas Oil Raceway this weekend. In addition to the ARCA race on Friday night, he’ll compete in the invitational Speed51 Super Select Super Late Model race on Sept. 8.
 
He’ll drive the No. 56 Baker Distributing Chevrolet in a race car prepared by his Dean Racing team.
 
“Looking forward to having the opportunity to pull double duty this weekend at Lucas Oil,” sounded Dean. “I appreciate the invitation from Mr. (Bob) Dillner and the entire gang at 51 Sports.
 
"Hopefully, we can have a good run with our No. 56 Baker Chevrolet and claim that big prize.” 
 
Team owner Kevin Cywinski says the team is making the most of the final three races of the year.
 
“DuQuoin was unfortunate, but that’s behind us. We’re optimistic to go to Lucas Oil Raceway this weekend and have a good finish. “It’s going to be a stacked field and we’ll have a car that Gus should be capable of being a contender, but these ARCA races are tough to win, and Gus knows what he’s got to do to be better. 
 
“Like Gus has said, we need to be consistent at the end of the season when it counts most.”
 
In 44 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two poles (Pocono July 2018; Springfield August 2018), two wins, 12 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes.
 
The Shore Lunch 200 (200 laps | 137 miles) is the 18th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Fri., Sept. 7 with an hour and a half session planned from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for 6:00 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag that night shortly after 9:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).
 
Gus Dean PR
Steven B. Wilson

