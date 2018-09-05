Gus Dean; GREE Racing eye rebound at Lucas Oil Raceway

“Didn’t have the run that we wanted at DuQuoin, that’s for sure,” admitted Dean. “I’m sorry to my guys, Tradewinds, GREE and Baker Distributing for not bringing them a good finish. I don’t plan to let them down on Friday night.”

Dean, 24, returns to Lucas Oil hoping to improve on his sixth-place result last July. Circling back to the track more than a year later, the Bluffton, S.C. native believes his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet can contend for their second ARCA victory of the season.

“We had a really good GREE Racing car at Indianapolis last year, just ran out of laps,” added Dean. “We qualified mid-pack and it literally took us the entire race to get back to the front. I know Jamie has a game plan for this weekend and we’ll try to stick with it and see where we end up.”

Out of the championship hunt, Dean says his goal is to finish the season inside the top-five in the standings, but the South Carolinian says execution will have to be perfect.

“It’s still within our reach, but we’ll see,” added Dean. “We want fifth. We deserve it. The competition has been strong this season, we just haven’t had a whole lot of luck this season. Some races we had the speed and looked like we would be in contention for a good finish and something would go wrong and we had nothing to show for it.