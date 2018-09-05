Art Exhibit Opens in Advance of Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride

The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR champion racecar driver and High Point businessman Bobby Labonte, along with the 2018 Charity Bike Ride Title Sponsor Thomas Built Buses, is celebrating the opening of "The Bicycle: Art Meets Form" at Theatre Art Galleries in High Point, N.C. This is the fourth year for the juried exhibit at Theatre Art Galleries, which coincides with the Bobby Labonte Foundation's Charity Bike Ride.

An Opening Reception will be held at the galleries on Thursday, September 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit includes 73 pieces of art by 57 artists, and all of the art relates in some way to bicycles or cycling. Artists used a range of mediums for their works, including oil, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, and photography.

"The Theatre Art Galleries bicycle art event is a great addition to our week," said Bobby Labonte. "It's just another example of how the bicycle is bringing people together and we're very proud to be a part of that."

A $1,000 first place prize will be awarded at the opening reception, as well as a $500 second place prize, and a $250 third place prize. Attendees can also see "CYCLE BACK: A Collection of Vintage Bicycles from Bicycle Toy and Hobby" in the Upstairs Gallery, and the "Annual Artists Who Teach Exhibit," featuring work from Guilford County art teachers, in the Kaleidoscope Gallery.

"TAG is very excited to once again partner with the Bobby Labonte Foundation in presenting some exceptional artwork illuminating the world of cycling," said Jeff Horney, executive director, Theatre Art Galleries. "Everyone can relate to the bicycle, whether it brings back childhood memories or encourages current participation in the sport of cycling. This show is always a crowd pleaser and promises to kickstart the weekend with a lively opening reception on Thursday night.."

"The Bicycle: Art Meets Form" will be on display at Theatre Art Galleries until September 28. The Charity Bike Ride events also include a VIP ride and luncheon the morning of Friday, September 7, followed by an evening silent auction and cocktail party.

The Charity Bike Ride starts at 7:30 am Saturday, September 8, followed by the High Point Hospital Heart & Sole 5k at 8 am, which follows a course through downtown High Point. New this year is Hi Fest, High Point's fall festival in celebration of diversity. Runners, cyclists, and their friends and family can enjoy Hi Fest's live music, vendor booths, and celebration from 9 am to 4 pm on September 8.

Tickets for the VIP ride and luncheon and the silent auction and cocktail party can be purchased on the Bobby Labonte Foundation website. All of the proceeds from the charity bike ride, the brunch ride, and the silent auction and cocktail party will fund grants for three Triad-area organizations that align with the Bobby Labonte Foundation's mission to help build stronger foundations for children and families: High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life.