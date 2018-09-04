Logan Seavey Scores First Career ARCA Win at DuQuoin, Delivers Venturini Motorsports Milestone 50th ARCA Win!

Toyota Racing Development driver, Logan Seavey (No. 20 Craftsman Toyota), took the lead on lap 66 and withstood four late-race restarts to claim his first career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory in Monday's General Tire Grabber 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.



Seavey's win was the 50th for the Venturini Motorsports team dating back to team owner Bill Venturini's first series win at Flat Rock Speedway in 1984.



Monday's Labor Day team win was also VMS' sixth victory of the season and sixth overall on dirt, including this year's sweep of Springfield (Christian Eckes) and DuQuoin's dirt miles.



Seavey, the current USAC P1 Insurance National Midget Series point leader, started fourth but was 12th after two laps, the tough DuQuoin outside groove not doing him any favors on the intial start. Seavey methodically used his dirt track experience to his advantage, quickly working his way back into the five by lap 11.



Under pit stops at lap 47, Seavey dropped back to eighth but immediately jumped back into the top five on the restart. By lap 60 he was third and by lap 66 he took over the lead, a lead he would never relinquish.



"To get number 50 for them is really cool," said the 21-year old California native. "Another win on dirt is really cool. They (Venturini Motorsports) won at Springfield too. We had the best car here and I had the best team on pit road today. Pit stops are key here. Pit road is more conventional. We beat the 28 on pit road. We needed him to get jumbled up in traffic and he did."



Seavey's victory comes in just his second ever ARCA race. He finished third last month at Springfield.



Christian Eckes, driver of the No.15 JBL Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, out qualified Seavey at DuQuoin and started third. Looking to single handily sweep both dirt races, Eckes ran up front for 100-laps but settled for his fifth top-5 of the season with a fourth place finish.



"We had a solid effort but couldn't catch a break all day," said 17-year old Christian Eckes. “Felt like we had one of the best cars again, but track position was huge and didn't work out. It's a short week. Our JBL Audio team will be ready to go at Indianapolis on Friday."



Venturini Motorsports' third entry, Natalie Decker, finished 12th in her first ever race at DuQuoin. The 21-year old driver of the teams flagship No.25 N29 Capital Partners Toyota raced her way up to the sixth position but lost track position after several spins working the outside line.



"Today was definitely a learning experience," said Decker. "We had good speed today but got caught up in some trouble working our way back down to the inside groove. Learned a lot. Looking forward to short track racing at Lucas Oil on Friday."



Venturini Motorsports will have a quick turnaround as they'll be back in action in the ARCA Racing Series at Friday night's Shore Lunch 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway. MAVTV will again have live coverage.

VMS PR