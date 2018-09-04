Bell Set To Race K&N West Event On Vegas Dirt Track

Christopher Bell, who honed his racing skills behind the wheel of a sprint car, will return to his roots as he competes in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Thursday, Sept. 13.

The Norman, Oklahoma native will drive the No. 60 NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry for Bill McAnally Racing in the Star Nursery 100 – the first K&N West race on a dirt track in nearly 40 years.

It marks Bell’s return to the series and to BMR, where he made two starts in 2015.

“We were pleased to work with Christopher as he quickly made his way up the NASCAR ladder system,” said BMR team owner Bill McAnally. “His potential was obvious and it’s been great to see all that he has already accomplished in the sport. We’re excited to have him return to compete with us at Las Vegas.”

Bell also made his debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2015 and that year won the series event on the dirt track at Eldora Speedway. He won the truck championship in 2017 and has four NASCAR XFINITY Series wins so far in 2018 while competing for the championship.

Bell’s racing resume also includes back-to-back wins in the two most recent Chili Bowl sprint car races.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West was known as the NASCAR Winston West Grand National Series when it last raced on a dirt track at Ascot Park in Gardena, California in 1979.

The K&N West event is part of big weekend of NASCAR racing at LVMS, that includes competition on the 1.5-mile speedway with a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event on Friday, a NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday.

