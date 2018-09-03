Creed Wins ARCA General Tire Pole Award at DuQuoin

Sheldon Creed (No. 28 United Rentals Toyota) blistered the Magic Mile at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds to earn the pole for today's ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards General Tire Grabber 100. Creed's lap of 31.805 seconds/113.190 miles per hour was more than a second quicker than Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.'s existing track record, set in 2008.

Creed also led the field in practice earlier in the day.

Ryan Unzicker (No. 24 RJR Transportation Toyota) still start alongside Creed on the front row. The dirt late model standout, driving for long time ARCA team owner Bill Hendren, timed in at 32.269 seconds/111.562 miles per hour.

Springfield winner Christian Eckes (No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota) qualified third at 32.356 seconds/111.262 miles per hour, Logan Seavey (No. 20 Craftsman Toyota) was fourth at 32.368/111.221 and Springfield pole winner Gus Dean rounded out the top five at 32.561/110.562.

Will Kimmel, Kelly Kovski, Zane Smith, Travis Braden, and Riley Herbst rounded out the top ten qualifiers.

The top seven qualifiers eclipsed Stenhouse, Jr.'s previous record of 32.896 seconds/109.436 miles per hour.

The green flag on the General Tire Grabber 100 will wave at 3 pm ET/2 pm CT. The race will be televised live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing, scoring, track updates, and scanner audio for registered users.

ARCA Racing PR