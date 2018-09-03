Lemke Registers Victory During Bobby Isaac Memorial

Brandon Lemke notched the biggest victory of his young career on Saturday by winning the Paramount Limited Late Model portion of the Bobby Isaac Memorial at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Lemke, wheeling the No. 22 for Leicht Motorsports Driver Development, started the 50-lap race from the sixth position at the three-eighths-mile asphalt oval. He quickly moved up to fifth on the initial restart and followed that up by moving into the fourth position after an early-race restart.

Another restart midway through the race again opened the door for Lemke, who went from fourth to third before another caution flag waved. On the ensuing restart Lemke quickly challenged Gage Painter for second, muscling his way into the runner-up position after a few laps of side-by-side racing.

After fending off a challenge for second from Pat Rachels, Lemke set off in pursuit of race leader Taylor Gray. He slowly closed the gap on Gray, who appeared to be battling motor issues.

With eight laps left Lemke made his move, diving to the inside of Gray entering turn one. Lemke cleared him coming out of turn two to take the lead and once out front the 18-year-old driver turned on the afterburner, pulling away to a comfortable victory.

The victory is Lemke’s second of the season at Hickory Motor Speedway in the Paramount Limited Late Model division. He earned his first victory of the year - and also his first victory in a stock car - on July 14.