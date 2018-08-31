Gus Dean; GREE Racing return to DuQuoin hoping to duplicate dirt performance

On the heels of a solid top-five performance last Saturday night at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway, ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards sophomore driver Gus Dean (@GusDean) returns to the historic DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds for Monday afternoon’s running of the General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Auto Parts hoping to duplicate his 2017 performance.
 
The Bluffton, S.C.-native recovered from a qualifying spin to put his Win-Tron Racing third on the rundown when the checkered flag waved in his second ARCA race ever on the dirt.
 
Avoiding a late race pileup certainly contributed to Dean’s successful debut at DuQuoin, however, the 24-year-old returns 12 months later looking for no assistance and just race hard; hard enough that it will allow him to contend for his second win of the season aboard his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet. 
 
“I think I’m getting the hang of this dirt stuff,” Dean chuckled with a smile. “It’s not as easy as just going out there and letting your car slide. It’s really about car control, throttle control and making sure you have a good handling car.”
 
In mid-August Dean showcased his diverse skills by earning his second-consecutive General Tire Pole award at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, a track with similar characteristics to DuQuoin.
 
While the South Carolinian is optimistic about earning his third pole of the season, Dean wants to win again even more.
 
“We have some momentum from Springfield and Berlin, that’s for sure,” added Dean. “But, if we’re going to have a chance to win on Monday, I need to step up my game. I’m missing it on the starts and restarts. I’m doing my job to get better. I’m now constantly looking at video, pictures and every available resource given to me.
 
“I know it’s not something that’s going to be fixed overnight. I just need to be more vigilant and improve my craft, because my crew chief Jamie (Jones) and my Win-Tron Racing team certainly bring me a fast No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolets to contend with.”
 
Including DuQuoin, just four races remain on the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule and Dean would like to utilize those remaining races to make a good impression overall on his second season of full-time competition. 
 
 
“Make no mistakes about it, we’ve had fast race cars all year, just didn’t have the luck we need to capitalize on it throughout the year,” sounded Dean. “No regrets though.
 
"Those tough moments I think have made us a better team and without a doubt, we’ll have fast enough No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolets to see if we can’t another win before Kansas Speedway in October.
 
“That’s our goal.”
 
Team owner Kevin Cywinski says the team’s resilient effort at Berlin Raceway propels them to DuQuoin with realistic expectations.
 
“Gus can win on Monday afternoon, but everything’s going to have to go our way,” he said. “It’s going to be a stacked field and we’ll have a car that Gus should be capable of being a contender, but these ARCA races are tough to win and Gus knows what he’s got to do to be better. 
 
“We just need to come out of DuQuoin with a strong performance and use that success to take our momentum to new heights entering the final stretch of the season.”
 
In 43 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two poles (Pocono July 2018; Springfield August 2018), two wins, 12 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes.
 
The General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Auto Parts (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 17th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Mon., Sept 3 with a one-hour session planned from 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for 11:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag that day shortly after 2:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (CT).
 
