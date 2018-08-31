Gus Dean; GREE Racing return to DuQuoin hoping to duplicate dirt performance

“I think I’m getting the hang of this dirt stuff,” Dean chuckled with a smile. “It’s not as easy as just going out there and letting your car slide. It’s really about car control, throttle control and making sure you have a good handling car.”

In mid-August Dean showcased his diverse skills by earning his second-consecutive General Tire Pole award at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, a track with similar characteristics to DuQuoin.

While the South Carolinian is optimistic about earning his third pole of the season, Dean wants to win again even more.

“We have some momentum from Springfield and Berlin, that’s for sure,” added Dean. “But, if we’re going to have a chance to win on Monday, I need to step up my game. I’m missing it on the starts and restarts. I’m doing my job to get better. I’m now constantly looking at video, pictures and every available resource given to me.

“I know it’s not something that’s going to be fixed overnight. I just need to be more vigilant and improve my craft, because my crew chief Jamie (Jones) and my Win-Tron Racing team certainly bring me a fast No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolets to contend with.”