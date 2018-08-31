Gus Dean; GREE Racing return to DuQuoin hoping to duplicate dirt performance

|
|
“Make no mistakes about it, we’ve had fast race cars all year, just didn’t have the luck we need to capitalize on it throughout the year,” sounded Dean. “No regrets though.
"Those tough moments I think have made us a better team and without a doubt, we’ll have fast enough No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolets to see if we can’t another win before Kansas Speedway in October.
“That’s our goal.”
Team owner Kevin Cywinski says the team’s resilient effort at Berlin Raceway propels them to DuQuoin with realistic expectations.
“Gus can win on Monday afternoon, but everything’s going to have to go our way,” he said. “It’s going to be a stacked field and we’ll have a car that Gus should be capable of being a contender, but these ARCA races are tough to win and Gus knows what he’s got to do to be better.
“We just need to come out of DuQuoin with a strong performance and use that success to take our momentum to new heights entering the final stretch of the season.”
In 43 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two poles (Pocono July 2018; Springfield August 2018), two wins, 12 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes.
The General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Auto Parts (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 17th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Mon., Sept 3 with a one-hour session planned from 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for 11:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag that day shortly after 2:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (CT).
Gus Dean PR