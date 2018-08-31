NASCAR, Pit Boss Grills Fires It Up with Official Partnership

NASCAR and Pit Boss Grills announced a multi-year agreement that introduces one of the fastest growing grill brands as the “Official Grill of NASCAR®.” This new deal marks Pit Boss Grills’ first partnership with a professional sports property and will strengthen the company’s campaign to grow brand awareness on a national scale.

Dansons, Inc., which manufactures Pit Boss and Louisiana Grills, was founded in 1999 and provides its customers with world class, competitive and innovative products across its lineup; including wood pellet grills, charcoal grills, spices and accessories, as well as gas grills and vertical smokers. The partnership will provide both brands under Dansons, Inc. (Pit Boss & Louisiana Grills) with exclusive status and promotional rights in the grill category. The partnership will be activated at retail and key races throughout each season for strategic hospitality events.

“Each weekend NASCAR races serve as the backdrop for family and friends to gather to watch great racing, root for their favorite drivers, and likely eat some great food,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR Chief Sales and Partnership Officer. “Often times a grill is a huge part of this social experience, whether at the track or at home, making this partnership with Pit Boss a natural fit for both brands.”

To celebrate their entrance into NASCAR, Pit Boss Grills will be grilling Darlington Raceway’s signature “Darlington Dog” for fans at tonight’s Pit Boss Pit Party, showing off its line of Pit Boss Pellet Grills.

“We are blessed to become part of the NASCAR family. We are particularly excited about connecting with the most passionate fans in sports,” mentioned Jeff Thiessen, President of Pit Boss Grills. “NASCAR and Dansons, Inc. are both family run businesses, and we bring that atmosphere of family and friendship with us wherever we go. Our grills, do that as well, bringing people together around good food, and good times.”

Pit Boss and Louisiana Grills join the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council®, which brings together an exclusive group of more than 50 Official NASCAR Partners to buy and sell products and services from one another.

NASCAR PR