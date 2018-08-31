Medical Update on Robert Wickens

31 Aug 2018
Racing News
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 30 to continue treatment in his home of Indianapolis. He will soon undergo further surgery on his lower extremities.

Wickens had been in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest since his Aug. 19 incident during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway. The Wickens family and SPM organization want to thank the surgeons, nursing team and the staff at the LVHN facility for their care of Robert the last 12 days.

Steven B. Wilson

