PASS Commonwealth Classic Early Entry Deadline & Pit Stalls Available For Richmond

With the success of last weekend’s 45thAnnual Oxford 250 now in the rearview mirror, focus for Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model teams now shifts to the remainder of the 2018 racing season. Highlighting the slate of upcoming races will be the inaugural PASS Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway on October 20. The PASS Super Late Models will compete for 100 laps and $10,000 to win in the penultimate event of the PASS National Championship schedule. Derek Griffith’s point lead has shrunk to just a single marker over Connecticut’s Ray Christian, III, while Maine’s Ben Rowe and North Carolina’s Kodie Conner remain in striking distance of the leaders.



But, the PASS Super Late Models will not be the only division to tackle the legendary D-shaped, ¾-mile oval. Stock car racing’s oldest division, the ground pounding Tour-Type Modifieds will return to Richmond for the first time since 2002, marking the biggest race for this type of car in the south this season. NASCAR-style Late Model Stocks, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks will complete the short track racing card on this amazing evening of racing under the lights.



The next early entry deadline for all divisions is fast approaching. Teams with entries postmarked by Saturday, September 1 will save money versus entering the weekend of the event. Additionally, Super Late Model teams have until the second week in September to reserve garage stalls. After that deadline expires, garage stall reservations will be made available to the other divisions. The new garage area at Richmond Raceway has stalls that can accommodate two cars. Despite the high number of cars expected for the inaugural PASS Commonwealth Classic and the limited number of garage stalls, there will be a sufficient amount of parking for all teams that will be attending.



The weekend will begin on Thursday, October 18 with hauler parking and safety inspection for all divisions from 11 AM – 5 PM. A practice day for the PASS Super Late Models, Tour-Type Modifieds, Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Stocks, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks is scheduled for Friday, October 19 starting with gates opening and more parking at 7 AM and practice from 10AM – 5 PM. On Saturday, October 20, practice will begin at 9 AM, qualifying at 1 PM, and features starting at 4 PM with 100 laps for the PASS Super Late Models, 75 laps for the Tour-Type Modifieds and Solid Rock Carriers Late Models Stocks, 50 laps for the Limited Late Models, and 40 laps for the Street Stocks.



Entry forms for all divisions and additional information is now available at ProAllStarsSeries.com.



Fans can purchase tickets online at RichmondRaceway.com leading up to the PASS Commonwealth Classic or at the speedway the weekend of the event. And, as an added bonus, fans will be able to access Richmond’s brand new, state-of-the-art Fan Zone and watch everything going on in the garage area throughout the weekend with a paid general admission ticket.



PASS Racing Series PR