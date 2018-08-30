TRD Driver Logan Seavey Takes on DuQuoin’s Magic Mile in Next ARCA Start

Twenty-one-year-old Toyota Development Driver standout Logan Seavey will make his second career start in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on Labor Day at the DuQuoin State Fairground’s Magic Dirt Mile.



Driving for Venturini Motorsports in his series debut two weeks ago at Springfield, Seavey wheeled his No.20 Craftsman Tools Toyota to a podium finish with his third-place effort.



Aiming for another shot to showcase his dirt prowess, Seavey relishes the opportunity to return to the ARCA Series and take on DuQuoin’s famous dirt mile.



“Coming over to the ARCA Series for these two dirt races has been a lot of fun,” says Seavey, last year’s POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series Champion.



“We had real chance of winning at Springfield but got blocked on pit road and lost the lead late. Track position was pretty big all day. After restarting towards the back I had to drive my Craftsman Toyota back to the front. Passing was tough. We really struggled trying to get around the 28 car and the 15 of my teammate (Christian) Eckes. It was a great experience. I learned a bunch and will bring that knowledge to DuQuoin this weekend.”



“I cannot thank everyone at TRD and Craftsman Tools enough for giving me this opportunity to run with Venturini Motorsports. I’m hoping to do my part and bring one home for everyone.”



Among the top midget driver’s in the country, Seavey, has a full schedule of racing planned for the busy Labor Day Weekend. In addition to running the ARCA race at DuQuoin, the standout driver will reconnect with Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) at Lake Ozarks Speedway on Saturday and Sunday running KKM’s potent midget. He’ll also run a sprint car in the American Sprint Car Series.



Seavey, a native of Sutter, California, made headlines last month after leading 53-laps and nearly pulling off the victory in his first ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start in the Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway.



Seavey, the 2017 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series Champion, comes from the same fertile farm club – Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) – that produced Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell under the Toyota Racing Development banner. The dirt ace has already posted five wins and 18 podiums across 22 races combined between the P1 Insurance National Midget Series, where he currently leads the championship standings, and the POWRi National Midget Series for KKM in 2018.



ARCA considered the most versatile and leading auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country, has run 358 dirt races since the series’ inception in 1953. Of Venturini Motorsports’ 49-series victories, the longtime series team has earned five wins on dirt, three at Springfield and two at DuQuoin since 2010 – Steve Arpin (DuQuoin ’10), Brennan Poole (Springfield ’13), Kevin Swindell (Springfield ’14), Tom Hessert (DuQuoin ’16) and Christian Eckes (Springfield ’18).



The ARCA race at DuQuoin is all part of a holiday doubleheader weekend of racing, featuring USAC Silver Crown on Sunday, September 2 and the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on Monday, September 3. The race will start at 2:00PM CDT and will air live on MAVTV.

VMS PR