29 Aug 2018
Racing News
Statement on the Driver of the No. 6 Lucas Oil SPM Honda

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports has announced that the No. 6 Lucas Oil SPM Honda has been entered for the final two races of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season. While Robert Wickens continues to recover from his injuries following an incident at Pocono Raceway on Aug. 19, Carlos Muñoz will compete at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway for SPM.

“Robert and his family have been in my prayers and I continue to pray for his recovery,” Muñoz said. "I’m very grateful that Schmidt Peterson Motorsports have entrusted me to compete in the Lucas Oil Honda for the last two races of the season. I am looking forward to pushing hard for a great result for the team and for Robert.”

Steven B. Wilson

